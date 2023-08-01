SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler keeps pushing the envelope seemingly so far forward that it’s part of the reason the school has transformed itself in nearly 60 years as one of the top-ranked, cutting-edge junior colleges in the nation.
And with the July 31 stunning unveiling of the school’s new, pricey state-of-the-art ambulance simulator that can replicate any training scenario under the sun through a virtual reality mix of technology, Rottweiler has placed Cochise College in a virtual driver’s seat as a leading training center for paramedics and EMT providers.
In an extraordinary partnership aligning Cochise College with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Montreal, Canada-based Simleader — a manufacturer of simulated-designed training vehicles — Rottweiler has helped push through a full-motion, functional ambulance equipped with all the bells and whistles on top of more bells and whistles that has the ability to have EMT students more job-ready than they could ever possibly be the moment they graduate from the course at the college’s Downtown Center campus.
“This technology has the potential to change the future for training students in every virtual life-threatening situation,” said Rottweiler. “For the next generation of first responders and EMTs, this is an amazing, revolutionary training device. This is the only one like it in the world, and it’s right here.”
But the ambulance simulator that leverages virtual reality technologies in training scenarios is just the tip of the big iceberg Rottweiler has planned for Cochise College.
In March, he plans on bringing in an Air Evac simulated helicopter for training flight nurses and medics along with three simulated police cruisers with technology to train officers in high-speed chases, specifically those involving vehicles racing through Cochise County with illegal migrants.
“For our law enforcement teams, this is cutting edge, state-of-the-art simulated training cruisers fitted with technology replicating some of the most dangerous routes in border pursuits in Cochise County,” said Rottweiler. “Whatever the scenario is, the technology is there to make it as real-life as possible.”
Funded from Proposition 207’s Safe and Smart Act enacted into law in 2020 that divides tax revenue from recreational marijuana among community colleges, law enforcement and fire departments, Rottweiler said Cochise College’s board allocated a portion of the state funding toward all things first responder.
Ambulance simulators don’t come cheap.
Simleader General Manager Robert-Francois Demers said the company’s ambulance simulators retail between $100,000 and $1 million. Rottweiler said the one the college purchased cost somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.
“If I can build these and be able to bring them in for a good price so it can help save lives, then I’ve done my job,” said Demers. “I build things the way I would like to be trained. This year we made 14, a few years ago it was around four. But this year it seemed everyone wanted one.
“They are so very amazing with what they provide.”
What it all provides for Cochise College and Simleader is a training tool that becomes an attraction for both partners.
“This becomes a showcase that is going to bring other colleges from places like Nebraska, Colorado and from everywhere to Cochise College to see the simulator and buy one from Simleader,” said Rottweiler. “Along with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, this is what the best of partnerships is all about.”
