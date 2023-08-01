SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler keeps pushing the envelope seemingly so far forward that it’s part of the reason the school has transformed itself in nearly 60 years as one of the top-ranked, cutting-edge junior colleges in the nation.

And with the July 31 stunning unveiling of the school’s new, pricey state-of-the-art ambulance simulator that can replicate any training scenario under the sun through a virtual reality mix of technology, Rottweiler has placed Cochise College in a virtual driver’s seat as a leading training center for paramedics and EMT providers.

