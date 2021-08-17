If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Our mission at Canyon Vista Medical Center is to make our community healthier.
Over the last few weeks we have continued to see increases in the numbers of COVID-19 patients seeking care in our Emergency Department, as well as requiring hospitalization for care; so with the safety of our staff and our community in mind, we will be limiting visitation.
Effective Aug. 17, the following changes will be implemented:
Outpatient – (Lab, X-ray and other testing): No visitors allowed in the building. If you are waiting for someone who is here for services, please wait outside or in your vehicle.
Emergency Room: One visitor to bring in the patient and wait in the ER lobby with them. Once the patient is taken back into the department to be seen, the visitor must leave the building until the patient is discharged. A phone number will be collected for the waiting visitor to ensure communication.
Inpatient – (Acute Care, ICU, PCU & Women and Children Services): One visitor per day from the hours of 8am to 6pm. Laboring mothers may have a support person present outside of normal visiting hours. Once the visitor leaves for the say - they cannot return until visiting hours the next day. All visitors will be screened at the concierge desk and receive a wristband
No visitors will be allowed in rooms of patients who are known or suspected to be positive for COVID-19.
All visitors must be 16 years or older and MUST wear a mask at all times while in the facility.
Pediatrics: Patients 17 and under may be accompanied by 1 visitor.