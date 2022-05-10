I overheard a conversation the other day at the Farmers’ Market about bare-root trees versus potted trees and thought that now might be a good time to touch on that topic of interest, while we still have time to plan for the fall planting season.
In order to determine which is better, you need to know a few factors about each and then decide what you want to accomplish. Personally, I prefer the bare root.
Where do trees come from, either potted or bare root? Since it is already a tree, albeit small, it probably came from a large tree farm, like thousands of its cousins.
If you think about it, it was a tree growing in an agricultural field somewhere in the U.S. After the small tree is harvested, it is shipped off to a different type of large nursery. At this point it either becomes a bare root tree or a potted tree.
If it is to be a potted tree, the roots are trimmed and then the tree is put into the plastic pot. The roots probably being larger than the pot have nowhere to go, so they are wound around in circles. When you go to take it out of the pot and plant it in the ground, the roots are meshed in a ball.
No matter how hard you try, getting the roots untangled is difficult and usually requires cutting some of the roots to make it less tangled. Unfortunately, this rooting habit learned while in the pot may take its toll on the tree 10 or 20 years later when the tree strangles itself with a girding root.
Once a tree has been manicured, so to speak, and placed in a pot, the pot is filled with some strange material that comes from a place different than the ground the tree was growing in. This medium is usually a combination of shredded bark, perlite, vermiculite and peat moss. The medium is also probably somewhat sterile in nature, primarily to prevent disease and also to let you figure out what you need to feed it to make it grow and survive the transplant.
So now you have a tree that was growing in the ground trying to grow in a plastic pot filled with sterile materials and no food. To make the tree more appealing and give it some top growth, it is fed chemical fertilizers, its only “food.” The fertilizers are cheap and give the tree an energy boost of excess nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Think of a kid on a candy high. Once the tree has a good top growth, it's time for a scenery change to the local box store.
Another downside to potted plants is the chemical trail. Since the only “food” potted trees get is chemical fertilizer, the chemicals lead to additional problems. Chemical fertilizers are made from salts. These salts do not bind to soil, in fact they will kill most soil organisms, and earthworms will leave when they are applied. Additionally, chemical fertilizers are water soluble. Every time it rains, or you water, the tree the fertilizers leach out through the bottom of the pot.
Bare-root trees are generally cheaper to buy and are dug up, either by hand or machine when they are dormant. Trees can be transplanted better when they are not leafed out or flowering. By this time, they look like a stick with roots. They are also usually shorter in size, which also means younger, about four to five-feet tall versus potted trees that are about six to eight-feet tall.
Bare-root trees are lifted out of the ground, and the dirt is shaken free from the roots. Once they are removed from the soil, the roots need to be packed in something moist like damp, shredded newspaper or sawdust. They don’t need to be planted right away, but within a couple of weeks, as long as they are stored in a protected place.
If convenience is what you are looking for, potted trees win out as they can be left in the pot for a much longer time. Bare root trees do better and adapt faster than their potted cousins in the long run. The argument sways back and forth about which type of tree will fruit sooner, probably the potted one, but just keep in mind that most potted trees start out as bare root trees, so they get to be transplanted twice.
Your choice in the end will boil down to timing. Bare -oot trees need to be planted right away, whereas the potted tree can wait a little longer. If you are not ready to plant, then potted is best. If you have the hole already dug, then go with bare root.
The remaining considerations are one of money and variety. Bare root trees are generally, 30% to 50% cheaper than potted trees. They are lighter, take up less space for the nursery, and reduce shipping costs.
When it comes to variety of tree species, local nurseries usually carry a larger selection of bare-root trees than potted trees because bare-root specimens require less space. You can also order bare-root trees on line or through mail-order that are native to other parts of the world.
A study conducted by Cornell University says that a bare-root tree contains 200% more roots than the same tree sold potted or balled-and-burlapped, which is dug with soil intact around roots and wrapped in burlap to hold soil in place.
Bare-root trees frequently take off more quickly than their potted cousins because they aren't transitioning from the sterile container medium to your local soil. Bare-root trees are planted during dormancy, which for us here in warmer climates is late fall (or as soon as trees become available) to early winter. This dormancy time will give them weeks of root growth that spring-planted container trees lack.
If you are thinking about getting a healthy plant then a branching, fibrous, a bare-root tree is far superior to a potted one with its circling root ball, that has been “fed” water and fertilizer.
The choice is yours, but for the best outcome, I would recommend bare-root over potted any time.
