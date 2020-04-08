SIERRA VISTA — It’s early Tuesday morning and five children are gathered at their father's business to help deliver a little sunshine to the community.
Wearing gloves and masks, the five youngsters and three adults fill bright yellow baskets with items they hope will bring cheer to people who are going through hard times.
“We want to brighten up the day for people who are struggling with the coronavirus pandemic,” said Aaron Kerr, owner of Mr. Fix It. “With the help of my wife, employees and our children, we’re planning to assemble 300 baskets that we’ll be delivering to nonprofits, families and individuals. So far, we’ve received wonderful responses from people who have seen what we’re doing.”
The yellow-themed “Sunshine Baskets” are filled with an assortment of gifts, including cards, games, pineapples, stuffed animals, balloons, stress balls, soaps, flowers and a cheerful smiley face.
All come with a card bearing the following message: “Be happy, not because everything is good, but because you see the good side in everything.”
Kerr hopes the baskets will help lift the spirits of those who receive them.
“I just think with the hoarding, empty shelves, and all the unknowns this pandemic has created, we needed to do something to shift from a ‘me’ attitude to a ‘we’ attitude,” he said. “We’re doing this to show that in a world of social distancing and widespread closures, that we care and we’re all in this together.”
Working at a large table in a room at Mr. Fix It, Emmy Kerr spent part of her 13th birthday helping her father and siblings assemble baskets, then tagged along with them to deliver a few to Peach’s Pantry for distribution to children.
“I like doing this because so many people in this world are going through really hard times right now,” Emmy said. “I think it’s good that we can help them feel better. We hope our baskets cheer people up and make them smile.”
Connie Roberts-Huth, office manager at Mr. Fix It, is one of the employees working on the baskets.
“I like that they’re very bright and are designed to give people hope,” she said of the project. “It’s our way of reaching out to the community to make their day a little better.”
When asked what he likes most about helping with the baskets, 5-year-old Dan Kerr simply smiled and said, “I like helping because it makes me feel good.”
Peach’s Pantry, a nonprofit organization that provides food to school children in 18 different schools throughout Sierra Vista and the surrounding area, is the first nonprofit to receive the Sunshine Baskets.
“While school is out, we’re taking bags of food to school drop off locations as well as delivering to a few families at their homes,” said Sarah Pacheco, the nonprofit’s founder.
“We are providing food to 157 families every week. I have a volunteer driver for every school that we serve.”
Pacheco said the volunteers deliver food bags to the different schools, and children that are part of the distribution program take the bags home with them.
On Tuesday, the volunteers also delivered a few baskets with the food bags.
"I think these baskets are really nice," Pacheco said of the project. "We're going through some difficult times, and everyone could use a little sunshine right now.”