Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Assist Team member Rob Wheeler packs his vehicle with clothing to be delivered to children in need in the area. Wheeler joined several other SAT members and volunteers to bring clothing to children as part of the San Pedro Kiwanis Club Stocking Stuffers program.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
San Pedro Kiwanis Club member Jody Klein explains to volunteers about the procedures for delivering Stocking Stuffers gifts Saturday morning in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Volunteer Micah McCluskey takes a Stocking Stuffers bag from his father Phillip as they load their vehicle to deliver clothing gifts to area children.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
SAT member Pam Hunter loads a vehicle with clothing to be delivered Saturday morning in Sierra Vista. Just Kids, Inc. is a San Pedro Kiwanis Club foundation meant to help area at risk youth.
