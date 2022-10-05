Have a car you don’t need? Try a demolition derby. Love to drive and love action? Try a demolition derby. Want to have a fun night in the high desert? Try demolition derby.
Demolition Derbys were relatively common in Cochise County before the pandemic, but there haven't been any in the area for quite some time. That is about to change as the High Desert Demolition Derby and Lawn Mower Race is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Equestrian Arena in Sierra Vista.
About a dozen drivers will suit up in their fireproof gear, jump into their vehicles and try to stop each other in an event in which competitors try to disable each other's vehicles.
There is a method to the madness and keeping the car’s radiator from damage is critical.
“I want to keep my radiator working and just go for it,” said Kerri Outenreath, who drives on the Tucson NASCAR circuit and will be participating in her first demolition derby. “I don’t want my car to overheat. If I keep the radiator going and keep my front end protected, I’ll be golden. Everything can take a hit except for the radiator.”
Outenreath is an experienced driver and automotive technician. She’s taken classes in Cochise College’s automotive program and said she’s been in love with cars since she was 5 years old. She was voted the Most Improved Driver in the Hornet Division at Tucson Speedway in 2018, and is confident that the reaction time she’s developed from years of driving on the track and area roads will serve her well in the demolition derby.
“Quick reaction time — that’s the main thing you’ve got to be a quick reactor,” said Outenreath. “Driving on a day-to-day road if somebody breaks in front of you, you’ve got to break fast. It’s something you have to work on every day. You’ve got to pay attention and you’ve got to be focused.”
The event is being organized by a team of six women. Lead organizer Patricia Williams said she experienced a few raised eyebrows when distributing flyers in the community, but most people and automotive businesses were supportive. They will give profits to the Cochise College automotive program with the funds being earmarked to train technicians how to work on hybrid and electric vehicles.
Outenreath said she’s taken on the challenge of being a woman in a male-dominated sport head on.
“NASCAR is a very male-dominated sport but you can’t let the fact that men are dominating in the field scare you," she said. "When I started racing I was terrified to race with a bunch of men. But I think women can do just as well in the NASCAR racing fields and the demolition derbys.”
Cochise County embraces racing and Williams said they wanted to have more events at the derby with school buses, hearses, tractor pulls and more, but the venue is just too small. They plan to expand next year, but will have lawn mower races and a power wheel derby for kids at this year’s event.
“We absolutely want to expand the event, we will do it again next year but at a different location," Williams said. "But for three years because of the pandemic they haven't done it and people are really excited about doing it now. It’s a family event — people can hoot and holler and yell and scream and have a hot dog.”
But on the track, Outenreath said she wants to win.
“You can have fun and be competitive at the same time," she said. "I’ll run against anybody, basically.
What’s the point of being scared, she asks.
“You only live once so why not enjoy it when you can?”
