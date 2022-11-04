This year celebrates the 20th anniversary of Dine Under the Stars — the University South Foundation’s annual scholarship fundraiser. Each year, attendees and event sponsors gather for dinner, dancing, stargazing and live and silent auction bidding at the University of Arizona campus in Sierra Vista to raise money for higher education scholarships.

This year Dine Under the Stars is going to be bigger than ever. The event is being held on Nov. 5. Pizzeria Mimosa, one of our city’s finest restaurants, is providing Italian-crafted appetizers, salads and desserts. The always-delicious Texas Roadhouse is providing a savory prime course selection. JR’s bartenders will be serving cocktails while Desert Fever plays live music from almost every genre throughout the evening. The Patterson Observatory will be open for stargazing with members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club there to guide your experience with their magnificent telescopes.

