Explore the marvels of prehistoric life from trilobites to dinosaurs inside the Henry F. Hauser Museum at the Jurassic Wonders exhibit, open now through Sept. 29.

The Jurassic Wonders exhibit tells the story of ancient life dating back to 500-million-year-old trilobites, inviting visitors to voyage through prehistoric ecosystems and witness the evolution of life. With more than 500 fossil specimens and replicas, the exhibit features six full-sized dinosaur skeletons, mammoth fur and teeth, invertebrates, plants, and other prehistoric life from Cochise County and around the world!

