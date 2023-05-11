Explore the marvels of prehistoric life from trilobites to dinosaurs inside the Henry F. Hauser Museum at the Jurassic Wonders exhibit, open now through Sept. 29.
The Jurassic Wonders exhibit tells the story of ancient life dating back to 500-million-year-old trilobites, inviting visitors to voyage through prehistoric ecosystems and witness the evolution of life. With more than 500 fossil specimens and replicas, the exhibit features six full-sized dinosaur skeletons, mammoth fur and teeth, invertebrates, plants, and other prehistoric life from Cochise County and around the world!
Bring the little ones to participate in hands-on, interactive Junior Paleontologist Labs! At the fossil lab they can delve into a dig area with real fossils, a fossil examination table, a charcoal fossil rub area, and a dinosaur-nesting section. They even get to dress the part by donning lab coats and lanyard IDs provided to complete the experience.
The Henry F. Hauser Museum is located inside the Ethel H. Berger Center at 2950 E. Tacoma St. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
