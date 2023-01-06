SIERRA VISTA — Roderick Washington is fearful each time he tries to walk on the paved half-mile fitness trail in Tompkins Park.
The 69-year-old permanently disabled former U.S. Army Specialist — who has suffered a head wound, has limited use of his left hand from a damaged median nerve and was diagnosed with lupus in 2008 — said large, unleashed dogs running through the park are constantly threatening him and several mothers almost on a regular basis.
Even though he said he has talked with police and spoke before the Sierra Vista City Council last month about unleashed dogs charging people in a city park, he feels Tompkins Park is a potential catastrophe waiting to happen.
And he wants what he calls "outright lawlessness in my community" to be dealt with.
"I love this community and my country that I served for five years, but there's a big problem of lawlessness here, especially at that park with big dogs that are supposed to be leashed by law aren't, and they're charging at me and some mothers on that trail," said Washington, a Mississippi native who has lived on the city's southeast side for 22 years.
"They almost knocked me down a bunch of times. I have to stop, give them the right of way, and hope they don't attack me while their owners sit there doing nothing.”
Washington has good reason to feel intimidated by unleashed dogs.
He was severely bitten as a youngster, and his mother needed 45 stitches to close wounds following a pit bull attack. A few years ago, he said a large pit bull came out of nowhere and tore after him in his neighborhood. It was only the grace of God, he said, that it didn’t attack him.
"I'm not a fearful man, but I feel threatened when I see dogs at the park coming at me,” he said. “These are big dogs getting way too close to feel comfortable. It's not right, and it has to stop, even if I have to take up a crusade for it."
A sign posted in the parking lot of Tompkins Park at its Seventh Street entrance clearly states, among other restrictions, that "dogs must be on a leash at all times except of exemptions pursuant to SVCC 94.04."
For years, Tompkins Park has been a popular destination for walkers, joggers and people with dogs. It has a volleyball and basketball court, picnic tables under canopies, bathroom facilities and a rectangular, fenced dog park fronting Buffalo Soldier Trail where dog owners can unleash their dogs to run and socialize with other pets.
Washington isn't the only one who has felt uncomfortable by unleashed dogs in Tompkins Park.
"A few dog owners fail to keep their dogs under control creating an unsafe environment," a Tompkins Park visitor wrote on a social media site not long ago.
Washington believes police have an obligation to keep residents safe, and they're not executing their sworn duty. He said he was told to come to the next council meeting as the chief of police will be attending.
“There’s a clear and present danger there, and it’s worthy of a crusade I’m willing to undertake, and I’ll do whatever I can to stop this lawlessness,” he said. “I want to see the police doing what they’re supposed to do and what they used to do here years ago.”
What irks Washington is that a patrol car is parked several blocks from Tompkins Park on Seventh Street watching for speeding vehicles.
“I’ve told them just move that patrol car a couple blocks closer to the park,” he said. “They could catch speeders and cite people in the park with unleashed dogs. They could get two birds with one stone. Doesn’t that make sense?”
It’s not the first time unleashed dogs have gone after city residents. Several ended in vicious attacks.
Six years ago, four dogs were rounded up by animal control after attacking a woman in Sierra Vista’s West End on North First Street when she was walking to Len Roberts Park. While using a golf club to fend off the dogs that escaped from a neighbor’s yard she was bitten at least 12 times before the dogs ran off. Officers later took them to a Huachuca City shelter.
Seven years ago, three dogs broke out of a yard and attacked a 60-year-old woman walking her Australian shepherd near Risner Boulevard and East Central Avenue. After two boxers and a pit bull jumped her dog, the woman intervened; all three dogs turned on her, causing severe head wounds that needed 45 staples. A resident who heard her shouts shot two of the attacking dogs.
In 2018, a 9-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by several dogs near the intersection of El Camino Real and Oriole Drive. Police officers were forced to shoot and kill several of the animals while attempting to protect the boy.
In Willcox last month, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported capturing six feral dogs that reportedly had been attacking pets and animals and chasing residents.
The animals were eventually euthanized by gunshot by a contracted U.S. Dept. of Agriculture agent.