COCHISE COUNTY — Years ago Cochise County established a special amendment which allowed people to build their own homes at a reduced cost of building permits with fewer inspections as long as the property’s zoning designation was RU-4, one home per four acres.
The idea was the owner builder opt out plan could offer people a home building option to use alternative building methods and do the construction by themselves or with contractors. At the time, county officials saw the option as a potential propagator to boost the population of rural areas.
The county website notes: “Be advised, this program does not exempt owner–builders from statewide codes such as the plumbing and fire codes and regulations regarding smoke detectors, nor does it exempt owner–builders from fire codes adopted by fire districts or the county.
“While program participants must comply with all Cochise County Building Safety Code and zoning requirements, the overall permitting costs associated with construction are lower than traditional residential home construction. This is due to either fewer inspections being conducted, depending on the option selected by the participant.
“It is intended to encourage the use of ingenuity and personal preferences of the owner–builder in allowing and facilitating the use of alternative building materials and methods.”
The plan worked and the trickling of self built homes using solar power and harvested rainwater began. What started as a trickle has now become a steady flow as people buy up acreage and combine former failed subdivision plots to meet the zoning code’s requirement of a minimum of four acres.
Over the past few years, a number of people have taken advantage of the owner builder option and have constructed straw bale and earthbag homes particularly in the Sulphur Springs Valley. Many learned by trial and error what works and what does not.
Thankfully, there is a lot of information on the website Supporters of the Cochise County Building Permit Opt–Out where like–minded do it yourselfers (DIY) freely share information. Though the website was started by another, but Clay Greathouse, a realtor and fellow hyper adobe builder, maintains it and has watched the community of self builders grow.
He moved to Cochise County in 2018 after becoming tired of the snowy, cold winters in Colorado. He even went to Costa Rica looking for a place to settle.
A visit to Jerome tantalized him to move there, but he found an enticing mining claim plot near Tombstone and started his immersion into alternative building methods. He was going to build a straw bale home, but changed his mind to hyper adobe.
As a former solar system installer, he was familiar with the ins and outs of setting up his off grid homestead. He also enjoys sharing his experience with others through the website and on the weekends when members of the group get together for a pot luck dinner at someone’s work site. The day is spent helping out the host which provides even more training to take back to their own projects.
Now that the cost of solar panels and batteries are lower, he expects more people will turn to the sun to power their homes.
He is learning more and more about rainwater harvesting and said roof size is important in the collection of water and having enough storage are the main problems to have year round water available for use.
“That gets expensive,” he added. “If you put enough thought in it, it can work.”
Like most all transplants, he lives in an RV while he builds his home.
Greathouse stated, “The group stands together when it comes to preserving the owner builder option and are opposed to revisions or elimination of the current building permit opt–out option. They can stay connected with like–minded individuals and express their opposition through intelligent, mature, and respectful posts and comments that are directly relevant to the group’s intended purpose.
“It gives you a bit of freedom. Nowhere else in the state has this. People take empty land worth nothing and turn it into a homestead worth something.”
Living sustainablyThe members have core principles to live simply, sustainably and within their means that work with the earth instead of against it.
DIY building of earth bags has been growing in popularity for those who want to lessen their carbon footprints as the building materials, for the most part, are right there beneath one’s feet.
There are a number of options for self–built homes, but the majority of new homes use the hyper adobe earth bag style which is basically stuffing a mix of sand, gravel and clay — generally provided onsite by digging deep in the ground — into a bag that can be cut to any length. The underground portion can be used as a living space that will be cool in the hot summer months.
Sammy Klein, in Cochise, at first he thought he could do it on his own, like a true pioneer using small, pre-measured bag sizes. When he learned about the rolls of earth bags that can be cut to any length, he switched. Its flexibility allows for rounded corners and longer spans.
Both types of bags need to be stuffed with dirt and tamped down to compact it. It is labor intensive, but for him and others it is a labor of love which provides not only a home for him and his wife Caila Block, who teaches in Bowie, but a great sense of DIY satisfaction.
“I make mistakes because I had to learn how to do this,” he explained. “Even after watching YouTube videos, I still made mistakes. But, what I found was a super supportive community. There have been weekends when there’s been three people or 12 people out here to help with the big, heavy lifting.”
Heavy lifting is right. The longer sized bags have to be lifted from the ground and placed. The longer the bag, the heavier it is. So as the walls grow in height, more hands are needed.
All totaled so far, he has used 2.5 miles of bags and wire in the home.
The couple has been at it for three years now and their home is nearing the halfway mark. Most of the bag work is done as is the overlay of the exterior coating. The house is a cozy design with a geodesic dome and skylights over the hole left by digging.
“It was a lot of trial and error,” he said. “But, we have a great community of builders who always help out and support us.”
They live in an RV while they build on their five acres which has a beautiful view of the Dragoon Mountains through their strategically placed windows as the sunshine coming in can also heat up the floors in the cold months. The kitchen will be small when they finish, but will be a cozy little nook for meals. There is a small living area and another in the works as the hole dug for the dirt is now topped by a geodesic dome. A loft there provides more room.
From the outside, it resembles a hobbit house now that the outdoor adobe plaster is in place and a set of floating stairs leads to the roof top.
Klein did have some regret in the size of their new, small home. He thought he made it too large. The larger the home, the more work there is to do on the exterior and interior with adobe plaster. While stucco was used on the exterior of the home, he had to use a permeable material that allows the earth bags to breathe and eliminate excess water that can accumulate over time.
He still has to build a bathroom and a screen porch so he can sit outdoors without the flies that tend to overpopulate in the wet months bothering them.
Rainwater harvesting will be installed so they do not have to drill a well or haul in water as they do now. The home is solar powered and that too was a DIY learning experience. Again, thanks to a community of likeminded individuals, the problems were conquered as they figured out how much electricity they would need to power the conveniences they want and get the system installed and attached to the house.
Klein said, “I’ve heard Cochise County is the land of broken dreams. And there are a lot of these homes that didn’t work, that didn’t get finished, that failed. Success comes from the community network I became a part of.”
Tiny homesSouth of Tombstone, Richard Ward lives in a tiny home he built in 2015 while his hyper adobe home gets underway. The Texas transplant moved here three years ago after falling in love with Bisbee, just a hop over the Mule Mountains.
His 24 acres of abandoned pastureland lies on the west side of the Mules. The land is beautiful, even has a few protected Saguaro cacti, but it took some work just to make a very primitive road to get to it.
An earth bag root cellar took 1,400 individually filled, precut, 40 to 50 pound earth bags. The bag work alone on the root cellar took nine months. The dirt has to be a mixture of clay, gravel and sand and he did have to have some material delivered when what he had on hand was not sufficient.
“I won’t do that again,” he said with a smile. “It’s easier to work with the bags cut to the length needed.”
After that experience of the work involved, he decided to move to hyper adobe building. In just three months, far more was accomplished in his test house.
He cleared space for a circle of chairs around a self–built pizza oven so people can get to know one another, as now, his homestead has become a center for learning for others who want to know how to build an affordable, sustainable home.
He wanted to share his knowledge with other likeminded folks, so he started the nonprofit Terraform Together. The program includes alternative building methods and using discarded materials.
The door on the hyper adobe solar house was beautifully crafted by one of his students from pallets and old wood. Pallets are also used to make furniture. Empty bottles placed in the walls provide natural light in a myriad of colors.
Then there is the plan to recover land damaged by overgrazing. He maintains the fence to keep cattle off his land and it took 18 months to fence them all out. But, the bovines will still push the fence down to get at more vegetation creating what seems to be never ending fence work.
He made some alterations to the land to create spaces for native plants to grow again. The first monsoon season produced some volunteer tomato and watermelon plants in a low spot which amazed him.
At any given time, a number of people will participate in his eco–residency program. They work with him for a few weeks or even several months and are exposed to a lifestyle many have never had an opportunity to experience and all while learning new life skills. Actually, there are more women than men who participate in the program, he said.
“We are open to people of all backgrounds joining the program, but pride ourselves in being a safe place for women, the LGBTQ+ community and minority groups who would normally not have an opportunity to be exposed to construction and building education,” he added.
“The mission is to provide environmental sustainability education to our community and to a network of travelers,” he stated. “We believe major environmental change starts at a local level, individual by individual. We work to inspire, teach, and groom the next generation of environmental advocates by teaching ways to live more sustainably and live outside the prescribed unsustainable system.
“With the core principles to live simply, sustainably and within your means, we create an environment to educate and explore healthy ways of living that work with the earth instead of against it.”
Getting homeowners insurance can be a challenge as there are no comparisons and, so, most policies are on a case by case basis, said Greathouse. Policies may be more expensive, but a plus is earth bag homes are fire resistant.