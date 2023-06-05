DOUGLAS — Douglas artist Mieko Hara will be holding a month-long exhibition entitled “The Way Through the Woods” of her paintings from June 9 to July 9 at Studio 917 Gallery, 917 G. Ave.

Studio 917 Gallery owner Allyson Armstrong said Hara is taking over the gallery with her powerful, personal and heartfelt paintings of trees.

