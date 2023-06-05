DOUGLAS — Douglas artist Mieko Hara will be holding a month-long exhibition entitled “The Way Through the Woods” of her paintings from June 9 to July 9 at Studio 917 Gallery, 917 G. Ave.
Studio 917 Gallery owner Allyson Armstrong said Hara is taking over the gallery with her powerful, personal and heartfelt paintings of trees.
"I don't work from images or photos,” said Hara, who will be attending the Saturday’s June 10 reception from 5 to 9 p.m. “These paintings arise spontaneously from my feelings about trees and nature."
After returning from Japan last spring, Hara went into her studio and started painting trees with what she said was an overwhelming urgency.
"I’ve never painted this way before,” said Hara, who has also lived in Manhattan and Sydney, Australia “I make these paintings with whatever acrylic and or/latex paints I happen to have on hand. I don’t exert conscious control over the images.”
When she paints, she said they evolve as they will and sometimes become more abstract than representational.
“I hope this work evokes your own personal memory of trees and reminds you of their importance to us, both aesthetically and environmentally,” she added. “I hope in walking amongst these gallery trees, you are reminded of a better place, one where all things grow without restriction and with lots of love and care.”
Studio 917 Gallery is open from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
