BISBEE — The county Recorder’s Office determined the signatures on the petitions to place the referendum to form an active management area (AMA) in the Douglas basin were legal and sufficient for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Ash Dahlke, chairwoman of the Arizona Water Defenders (AWD), stated, “More than 2,000 people signed the Douglas Basin AMA petition because they know our groundwater needs better protection from overpumping. “
AWD submitted over 2,240 signatures, surpassing the 1,346 signature requirement.
AWD is a grassroots organization which has spearheaded campaigns for the establishment of the Willcox and Douglas basins AMAs due to the decline in the water tables causing wells to go dry as heavy agricultural industry water use has increased exponentially. Petitions for the Willcox basin AMA were turned in and approved in May.
The Douglas basin currently has an Irrigation Non-expansion Area (INA) designation, which prohibits the irrigation of new acres, but allows those lands irrigated within the five years preceding the initiation of the procedure, stated ADWR.
It should be noted this prohibition does not impact fields up to two acres in size or lands where a substantial capital investment was made to bring the land into cultivation during the five years preceding the designation of an INA. It requires the installation of meters to monitor wells producing over 35 gallons a minute and the filing of annual water use reports.
If voters approve the Douglas AMA, the INA will no longer apply.
The Willcox basin has long been known for the increase in agricultural water use which have impacted the wells of homeowners and small farmers. Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) conducts annual studies of the basin via its wells and those of people who have volunteered their wells to be monitored.
Overpumping in both areas has caused land subsidence which ADWR said was among the highest rates in the state leading to earth fissures opening across private property and roadways.
In the Douglas INA, the land subsidence rate in the Elfrida area was greater than 2.8 inches a year, according to ADWR’s latest subsidence rate maps, while regions of the Willcox Basin have subsided at a rate of as much as 9.8 inches a year. Land subsidence is caused by dropping water levels in the aquifer.
In an AMA, “common sense limitations are applied to groundwater use of high-production wells — those capable of pumping 35 gallons per minute or more — such as those used by the mega farms and nut orchards flooding into the valley,” according to AWD.
“The Arizona legislature continues to do nothing to protect finite rural groundwater, so the only way voters can preserve their groundwater supplies is to establish an AMA in the Douglas basin,” Dahlke continued.
Rebekah Wilce, AWD’s treasurer and Elfrida resident, stated, “Small farmers and other residents have been affected by dropping groundwater levels. People are struggling. Their wells are running dry, and it’s expensive to drill deeper. Some have to resort to hauling water, which can be a real hardship.”
AWD faces an uphill battle to get the referendums passed as much misinformation is being spread by “big lobbyists,” stated Dahlke.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting July 26, Neil Petersen, operator of the McNeal Water Company, stated in a Call to the Public, he operates two water utilities in the Douglas Basin and has over 40 years of experience.
He told Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby just within the past year, a three–household shared well went dry at 250 feet. Another property owner’s well just east of that three–household well share is failing after the farm to the west dropped its six wells from 500 feet to 1000 feet.
“The potential addition of five more service connections could require an expensive infrastructure upgrade the water company can ill–afford and rate increases that my customers can ill–afford,” he continued. “A new 448-feet well near Elfrida cost a landowner $40,000. These trends show there is a serious problem with the combined effects of agricultural over-pumping and the ongoing drought.
“If these trends continue, we’ll lose the rural residential part of the tax base, then the small ranchers and farmers, and then the big ag interests will dry up and leave. Somewhere along the way, the towns and suburbs will be impacted. Without adequate fresh water, real estate in Cochise County will become worthless, our tax base and economic prosperity seriously diminished.
“It’s a race to the bottom, literally and figuratively. Those with the deepest pockets will have the deepest wells. Those with shallower wells and shallower pockets will be the losers. Ultimately, when the water’s gone, we will all lose. Now is the time to act and establish AMAs in Cochise County.”
ADWR measured static levels in the two wells near the airport at 200 feet found a 10–foot drop in the last 6 years, he added.
Environmentalist Mike Gregory, who worked with others to establish the San Pedro Riparian Conservation Area in 1988, stated in an email, “The Douglas and Willcox AMAs are both on the ballot. Now, as with so many other issues, people determine their outcomes, so it's essential that we get out the vote in the coming election.
“I've been voting for 60 years and never felt it was more important for people to vote than now. It is not an exaggeration to say that our democracy is at stake. A no–vote is against the AMA and a vote for other things you don't want. “
ADW plans on producing mailers, at a cost of $2,000, to keep voters informed on the facts about AMAs. She hopes people will donate money to cover the cost of printing brochures.
“We are able to save a lot of money by having fabulous volunteers fold, sticker and bundle the informational mailers,” Dahlke said. “Your donation in any amount will make a huge difference to help inform people about saving groundwater in the valley.”
ADWR will hold a public meeting to give the residents in the two basins the opportunity to hear just what the agency will do if the measures pass in November. It will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W Stewart St., Willcox.