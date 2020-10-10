COCHISE COUNTY — The 2020 monsoon has proven to be exceptionally dry, with the notable absence of moisture and abundant wildfires dominating the Arizona region as the rainy season officially ended on Sept. 30.
And those dry conditions could persist for at least the rest of the year.
According to National Weather Service Tucson meteorologist Rob Howlett, “Across the state we’ve seen well below normal precipitation levels. This is the driest summer on record.”
This collaborates with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration nationwide analysis on the nation’s warmest states, Arizona is one of three states (including California and Nevada) tied for having the highest temperature average recorded in 126 years.
Howlett mentioned that last year’s monsoon season was also drier than normal, but had the exception of consecutive monsoon storms. While 2020 has already made a notable mark with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the novelties continue to arise through this year’s abnormal weather.
According to the National Weather Service 2020 monsoon statistics for Tucson, this is the second driest monsoon on record with only 1.62 inches of total rainfall from June-September. Normally, the Tucson area sees approximately 6.08 inches of rain cumulatively at the end of the four-month season, but this year’s drought has proven to be exceptional.
Howlett mentioned that the strong high pressure caused the jet stream to move further south of the Four Corners region, thus causing the uneven distribution of the monsoon moisture. Howlett emphasized that having this high pressure system positioned over the region allows for a “clockwise rotation of the moisture,” and that having the high pressure clouds instead positioned above the southeastern Arizona region didn’t allow for even distribution of the moisture.
This unconducive positioning obscures the traditional flow of thunderstorms from the Huachuca mountains, thus aiding in a drier monsoon season for the Cochise County area.
The NWS stations in the Sierra Vista and Willcox areas reported this year’s total monsoon rainfall were approximately half the regular amount that the Cochise County area usually gets.
Sierra Vista normally gets around 8.57 inches of rainfall total during the monsoon season, but this year gets barely over 3 inches. Willcox has reported 3.41 inches of rainfall this season in comparison to their regular 6.62 inches.
It’s predicted that these drier than normal conditions are the beginnings of a La Niña weather pattern, which will entail drier and hotter temperatures for the Arizona and Cochise County region through winter.
According to the NWS, La Niña patterns feature recurrent cooling of the Pacific waters which affects the movement of jet streams that travel across the U.S. in the fall and winter months. The cooler temperatures push the jet stream up towards the northwest traveling across to the northeast, thus causing cooler and wetter weather than normal for those regions.
However, the La Niña pattern causes the southwest region to experience drier and hotter weather than normal. NWS meteorologist Mark O’Malley, predicted that Arizona is indeed likely heading into a La Niña period.
According to O’Malley’s Summer 2020 outlook - Winter 2020-2021 preview, the recent temperature drop in the tropical Pacific have started the La Niña cycle, which is expected to further mature later in the fall and winter months.
Howlett also agrees mentioning that, “We’re heading into a La Niña winter, which for Arizona could mean drier weather. Because of how dry it was over the monsoon, the timber is so dry it’s almost like it’s June.”
With the lack of monsoon moisture, it comes as no surprise that the wildfire hazard has spiked with all the dry vegetation and timber. On the National Integrated Drought Information System map of the drought conditions, Cochise County has been categorized as having “extreme drought,” citing the potential for widespread water shortages and crops/pasture losses.
This also collaborates with the National Interagency Coordination Center predictions for Arizona in the month of October. NICC reported that Arizona, including Cochise County, will be seeing an “above normal,” potential for woodland fires this month.
Howlett warned the public to be cautious saying that, “It’s not going to take much to start a fire ... The conditions are conducive to starting more if people aren’t careful.”
For the 2020 winter season, O’Malley predicts that in December and January the La Niña patterns will continue in the Arizona region, with a 40% probability of warmer temperatures than normal. Cochise County is also predicted to have 40% less precipitation than normal.