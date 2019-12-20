HUACHUCA CITY — The first-ever drive-thru food distribution in Huachuca City went well Friday, with about 35 people taking advantage of an opportunity to receive assistance through the program.
It’s estimated between 75 and 80 percent of Huachuca City’s 1,700 residents fall within poverty guidelines, qualifying them for the distribution, said Captain Carlos Souza of the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps, the organization that oversees the distribution.
“Based on the number of people who qualify for this, as many as 1,200 residents could come through here once they know this is available in Huachuca City,” Souza said. “Today (Friday) has gone very smoothly, and we expect to see more people coming through here once word about the program gets out.”
Organized by the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, with assistance from the town of Huachuca City and a team of volunteers, the food distribution will take place the third Friday of each month from 8 to 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the town’s senior center.
“We were not expecting a big turnout today because this is so new,” noted Souza, whose vision is to go door-to-door to let people know about the distribution program. “I also plan to deliver food boxes to people in Huachuca City who are homebound and unable to drive. Many people in this town fall in that category, so as we identify who they are, we want to make arrangements to deliver food to them.”
While the home deliveries will require more volunteers, Souza does not foresee that as a problem.
Recipients were provided with a variety of bread, apples and oranges, meat, milk, canned goods and vegetables, said Rebecca Sizemore, one of several Huachuca City employees that helped with the event.
“This is going well, especially for our first drive-through distribution,” she said. “We have Captain Carlos (Souza) here to help with questions and we have plenty of volunteers. People are leaving with a good selection of food, which is especially nice this close to Christmas.”
Town Manager Matthew Williams also helped with the town's distribution.
“We’re very happy to work with the Salvation Army and Community Food Bank to help make this happen for Huachuca City,” he said. “As more residents find out this program is available, I’m sure there will be more participation than what we’re seeing today.”
The event was one of the last in the area for Williams, who recently announced his resignation as town manager and has accepted a position at Litchfield Park in the Phoenix area, with Dec. 20 as his final day.
Members of the town’s police department assisted with traffic control as residents drove through the senior center parking lot, where volunteers loaded their vehicles with boxes of food items. Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies told Souza that he and his officers support the distribution, recognizing it as an important resource for the town’s less fortunate residents.
“We will be here to help with this every month,” said Thies, who also offered the department’s assistance with the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign, which ends Christmas Eve. “Our police department will give you our full support.”
About half of the event’s volunteers were from Huachuca City, while others are Salvation Army volunteers from Sierra Vista and surrounding communities.
“I’m here because I enjoy helping out with the different food drives," said Ed Delmastre of Hereford. “I’ll be back to help whenever they need me. This is a great program for our communities, and I feel as though all the volunteers are making a difference by helping others."