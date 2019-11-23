ADWR’s role in water management

Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) administers the state’s water laws through “analysis of water supply data, coordination of research to augment water supplies for future demand and development of policies that promote conservation and water availability.”

It oversees the state water supply of “surface water, groundwater, and Colorado River water supplies” and protects Arizonans against the “loss of life and property through the implementation of the dam safety, flood warning and floodplain management programs.”

As the technical experts for the state, ADWR represents and supports the adjudications proceedings, and negotiates with national and international partners.

ADWR handles all pumping permits for 100-year water adequacy supply outside of Active Management Areas and the 100-year water supply assurance for requests within AMAs.

According to ADWR, adequate and assured 100-year water withdrawal permits are granted through data aquired from pressure transducers, electronic monitoring devices, installed by ADWR in 129 wells around the state. They "measure the water pressure in the well, which is converted to the depth to water in the aquifer at the well site.”

When gauging the depth of water one cannot see, repetition of readings rules. A transducer takes recordings every six hours which then are collected on–site by an ADWR team.

About 80 of the 129 Water Resources transducers around the state automatically report data daily via telemetry. They are tied into the Geostationary Satellite Server, GOES, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Geodetic Survey. The GOES-linked transducers provide water-level data daily providing an easily accessible data resource.