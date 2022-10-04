Water is critical for wildlife, especially in a dry region like southeastern Arizona. Water is relatively rare, often occurring in small springs and puddles with only enough open water so a deer or javelina can wet its nose. But a duck is likely to just fly on over.
When it comes to water for ducks, most of us know where the few lakes, ponds and reservoirs in Cochise County are located. And of course, we have a perennial river where dabbling ducks that feed in shallow water, including Gadwall, American Wigeon, Mallard, and Blue-winged Teal, are often observed. They are usually seen at relatively close range and therefore easy to identify.
But what are those little brown specks way out there on Patagonia Lake or on the big lake at Whitewater Draw? In addition to their diminutive size, some of them sit so low in the water they look like they are in danger of sinking.
Well, they are probably Ruddy Ducks, which have been documented in every county in Arizona, even the really dry ones. Ruddy’s have big bills and males have white cheeks while females have brown cheeks with a dark horizontal line. Ruddy’s often associate with another small duck, Bufflehead, but the white spot on the Bufflehead’s head is behind the eye instead of under it. Ruddy’s also hang out with American Coots, using open water and heavy marsh vegetation along pond margins, and they sometimes nest in old Coot nests.
Ruddy Ducks, one of America’s smallest waterfowl species, are present in southern Arizona year-round, but part of our wintering population joins the annual migration toward northern breeding grounds in the Great Plains and Pacific Northwest in March or April. The Ruddy’s that stay breed and nest here. During breeding season males will swim around with their tail cocked at forty-five degrees and in the presence of a female will ratchet it up to ninety degrees and fan it out for display. Female Ruddy’s only weigh about a pound, but lay an egg nearly the size of that of a wild turkey, a bird that weighs fifteen or twenty pounds. Average clutch size is eight, but female Ruddy’s also engage in nest parasitism, laying eggs for other species of ducks to hatch for them. Nests are situated in dense marsh vegetation on a platform woven from grass and cattail leaves and rarely seen by humans.
In Arizona, nesting has been documented from 150 feet above sea level at Mittry Lake near Yuma to 9,300 feet at White Mountain Reservoir. Ruddy’s inhabit lakes and reservoirs because they forage by diving to the bottom and swimming underwater, propelled by their big feet, while straining food from the mud.
Food includes seeds, insects, crustaceans, and roots of pond weeds and grasses. It is interesting that newly hatched ducklings are so precocious they are able to swim and dive immediately and feed themselves without parental assistance. They fly by six weeks, learning to imitate adults by running on the surface of the water until building up enough speed to take off. This running start behavior, also common in American Coots and Grebes, is entertaining to watch, especially when a large flock takes off at once.
I have personally observed Ruddy Ducks in lakes all over the West but got quite a surprise last year while visiting Parque Nacional Antisana in Ecuador when our guide pointed out a Ruddy Duck on a lake above 10,000 feet. A few years ago, there may have been a subspecies discussion, but now taxonomists have grouped the worldwide population of Ruddy Ducks into one species. So, the Ruddy you see on a low elevation desert lake by Yuma is the same species as the one you see in the high country of South America or Arizona.
About the author: Wildlife biologist, writer, and outdoor photographer R.J. (Bob) Luce has lived near and photographed the San Pedro River and its environs in southern Arizona for 14 years. His publications include River of Life, Four Seasons along Arizona’s Rio San Pedro, two mystery books, and several magazine articles and professional publications. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of the San Pedro River.
