HEREFORD – Echoing Hope Ranch (EHR) is a place where teens and adults with autism can be productive in a peaceful, supportive environment. Since 2009 EHR has provided individuals with autism or other developmental disabilities specialized sensory-motor, cognitive, communicative, social interaction and behavioral training to promote skill development.
Each day in the Day Treatment and Training, Adult (DTA) program at EHR is filled with activities. The DTA program is based on an agricultural model where the program participants are provided with an opportunity to work with the animals or in the gardens, hike, exercise and work on crafting.
Goals of the DTA program at EHR include:
• Training and supervision to increase or maintain socialization and adaptive skills so the participant may more fully engage in the community.
• Opportunities for participants to interact with friends and others in the community.
• Opportunities for participants to develop skills that will lead to meaningful days, roles within the community, a vision for the future and achieving personal goals.
Transportation to and from the program is available.
Echoing Hope Ranch’s (EHR’s) mission is growth, discovery and lifelong learning for adults and teens with autism and other developmental disabilities. The guiding philosophy of Echoing Hope is to acknowledge each person as a dynamic human being and to help them build as full and satisfying life as possible.
