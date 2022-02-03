If your pockets are deep — or you don't want to be bothered with germinating vegetable and flower seeds — or you don't mind paying $2.50 - $3 per plant, then wait until May 1 and shell out the cash.
If, however, you enjoy watching flowers and vegetables grow, then February is the month to start germinating flower and vegetable seeds so they will be large, healthy and ready to transplant into the ground.
Instead of listing all of the vegetable seeds you can germinate, I'll give this as a guide: Root crops we eat such as carrots, beets, parsnips and potatoes, etc. are direct-seeded and do not do well as transplants.
Peas and beans (legumes) also do better if directly seeded. Otherwise, vine crops, leaf crops, peppers, etc. that we pick and eat the fruit from plants can be germinated ahead of planting in the ground.
There are multiple ways to germinate seed. You can put individual seeds into small plastic or styro cups, or you can broadcast them in a pan of potting soil, cover the seed lightly with potting soil and water enough to keep the soil damp. Once seedlings germinate, transfer to 12-ounce styrofoam cups, or buy a germinating tray, either in big box stores or online, and the instructions come with it. Remember to poke small holes around the base of the cups so water can drain out or it becomes a swamp in there and the seedlings drown.
Light is not needed to germinate seed but once germinated, they need light to continue growing, and that is where the grow lights come into their own. I talked about this in the last column. Lights need to be just above the growing plants. Ceiling lights will cause the seedling to stretch their stems toward the light, called legging, and expend all their energy stretching toward the light and never be healthy plants. Lights down-close.
Once germinated and potted up with potting soil and not garden soil, nutrition is needed. Feeding with organics are diluted and safer than chemical fertilizers, but they will work if diluted enough. Fish emulsion is a very mild source of nitrogen when applied at the rate of a half ounce (1 tablespoon) per gallon of water, twice weekly. After four weeks and the plants are larger, you can begin feeding at the rate of one ounce (1 tablespoon) weekly.
Heat helps the plants grow faster. Seventy to 75 degrees is the most ideal range, but 65-80 degrees is a good range.
Watering can be accomplished by watering can, spritzer bottle or sprinklers you put together from farm and garden stores or from big box stores like Lowes or The Home Depot. I use a single output ORBIT faucet timer. Ace Hardware also has its own brand that works just as well. It is powered by two AA batteries which lasts for about two years. It has a simple to-set dial and sells for about $35, and it's well worth several of them.
I use several faucet timers with brass Y's on the output side so I can still use my garden hose. I use several faucet timers for flowers, vegetables and fruit trees. With faucet timers, I am not a slave to watering schedules. They have saved my crops many times because I don't have to remember to water. Now that's freedom! It works great for keeping the seedlings moist.
On May 1, you'll be ready to transplant into the garden and harvest two months sooner than planting seed.
JOHN CHAPMAN was garden teacher on radio, TV and garden columnist in the Phoenix, Arizona media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in southern Arizona. Questions; john@johnchapman.com.