Every year, hundreds of visitors from all parts of Arizona head to the tiny community of Cascabel for its annual fair.
For some, part of the Cascabel Community Fair attraction is its remote location, set on the banks of the San Pedro River in a rather isolated area of Cochise County. Billed as a “celebration of rural Arizona beauty, history, hospitality, diversity and artistic expression in an awe-inspiring outdoor setting,” this quintessential, pre-holiday event offers something for everyone.
Now in its 39th year, the fair is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
“We invite visitors to drive downriver on Cascabel Road for an adventure filled with beautiful San Pedro Valley scenery, vendors with high quality arts, live music and great food under the mesquites in an awe-inspiring outdoor setting at Cascabel Clayworks,” said Barbara Clar, one of the event organizers.
Cascabel Clayworks, a cottage industry and homestead established in 1970, hosts an open house for this event. In addition to Clayworks, several other fine artisans will be displaying their work in fiber, metal, wood, jewelry, clay, leather, photography and much more.
Visitors will have an opportunity to browse through a wide selection of locally-made products and fresh farm produce displayed under a mesquite canopy.
Enjoy the great food and listen to live music.
Located on the banks of the San Pedro River under sprawling cottonwood trees, Cascabel is about an hour and a half drive from Tucson. Take I-10 through Benson to exit 306 and head north through Pomerene, following the signs to just north of mile marker 20. The road is paved to mile marker 15, where it turns into a well maintained dirt road.
For information, call the Clayworks at 520-212-2529 or go to www.cascabel.org.