Author and illustrator Michael Machung chats with graphics and web designer business owner Rachel Nelson while attending this week’s Moonshot 2022/2023 4th Pioneer Pitch state wide tour at the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bisbee business owner Joey Bravo converses with Diana Cameron, a Sierra Vista city liaison, at this week’s business event in Sierra Vista’s Chamber of Commerce facility. The event is for people to share business ideas as well as to learn how to expand their existing businesses.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Melany Edwards Barton talks with Moonshot 2022/2023 4th Pioneer Pitch attendee and business owner Wacinque BeMende.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa speaks with SBDC Director Mark Schmitt at Wednesday’s Moonshot event in the chamber of commerce building.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Vicky Johnston, left, with SBDC at Cochise College interacts with a Moonshot attendee and AREDF representative Stephanie Reed at Wednesday’s informational gathering.
