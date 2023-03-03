Cochise College’s annual Computer Challenge was held on March 3, allowing students from across the county to flex their computer skills while also getting acquainted with the community college.
The Computer Challenge, formerly known as the Computer Olympics before the name was changed due to legal reasons, has been running for 40 years, taking place the first Friday of March. While attending the event, students can participate in a variety of activities across the campus, ranging from hands-on events such as keyboarding or PowerPoint, to written events with a focus on Python Programming and Game Design Theory and even some oral events such as presentations and even a professional interview.
Dan Guilmette, a retired instructor at Cochise College, said the challenge is hosted with the specific intention of furthering the students abilities.
“The purpose of the event is really to get the kids interested in the computer business,” Guilmette said. “Also, it’s to get them on a college campus so that they go ‘Oh, OK, this isn’t that scary.”
The event worked in that regard, as the more than 70 students wandered the campus, familiarizing themselves with not only the layout but with some instructors too.
“It’s just good to get them on a college campus,” Guilmette said. “I keep coming back to that, but that is what it is. Kids, maybe, struggle in high school or something, so college seems like this elusive goal for them.
“They come on campus and ‘Oh, this is kinda nice. It’s not a scary place.’ They go around, and they’re in the classrooms — some of our faculty are actually the ones doing the events as well, so they may actually end up seeing some of those people (if they enroll at Cochise College).”
Guilmette said that in the future he and others hope for a larger turnout in hopes of bringing more students to the campus.
Those sentiments are echoed by Angela Roe, a teacher at Cochise College, who highlighted the smaller turnout this year, especially when it comes to middle schoolers.
“Most of the students this year are high school students, we don’t have as many middle school students this time,” Roe said. “We’ve got about 70 or 80 this year. Normally we run about 180 plus, so we’ve got about half, a little less than half.”
Despite the small turnout, students were having a blast. They chatted excitedly about their next activity while waiting outside, raced around campus as they took part in a QR code scavenger hunt and shared refreshments from the student union.
Christopher Wagner, a Tombstone High School senior, said he was enjoying the challenge and giving it his all.
“It’s pretty fun overall,” Wagner said. “I’m not good at doing things verbally, but overall I’m having a good time. I’m about to go do the QR code scavenger hunt.”
Despite trepidations over his verbal skills, Wagner ended up taking second place at the oral presentation and sixth place in the QR code scavenger hunt.
On the opposite end of the education spectrum, Joshua Williamson, a Palominas Elementary School student, was nothing but confident in his abilities.
“I’ve already done PowerPoint — I’m about to do PowerPoint and I’m excited,” Williamson said. “I’ve already done the scavenger hunt and some of the theory classes.”
Williamson will be happy to learn he placed first in Computer Repair Theory and Computer Keyboarding, as well as placing high in other events such as Internet Theory and Cybersecurity Theory.
It’s this excitement and ability for the students to overcome what they thought they could do that makes the event so special, and for Guilmette, it all comes down to one thing.
