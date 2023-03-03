Cochise College’s annual Computer Challenge was held on March 3, allowing students from across the county to flex their computer skills while also getting acquainted with the community college.

The Computer Challenge, formerly known as the Computer Olympics before the name was changed due to legal reasons, has been running for 40 years, taking place the first Friday of March. While attending the event, students can participate in a variety of activities across the campus, ranging from hands-on events such as keyboarding or PowerPoint, to written events with a focus on Python Programming and Game Design Theory and even some oral events such as presentations and even a professional interview.

