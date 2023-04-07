SIERRA VISTA — The dream of turning a vacant Fab Avenue lot in the West End Redevelopment Area into a park showcasing local art with a large movie screen and terraced seating for festivals and events is beginning to pick up a little steam.
Not a lot to power an engine, but enough to at least get the wheels moving on creating a multi-use park with the potential to turn the west end of Fry Boulevard into a vibrant focal point of Sierra Vista.
“It’s definitely moving forward,” said city Public Information Officer Adam Curtis. “City Manager Chuck Potucek indicated a council decision-point on the phase three portion (of the project) is likely at least two-three years out.”
But the future for the former strip mall on the 1.25-acre lot the city purchased in 2020 for $230,000 to allow for stormwater mitigation and drainage improvement is gaining momentum.
City council members had been considering whether to move forward with what Curtis described as a “purely public option or a mixed public/private development” on the property that was demolished last year for the West End redevelopment project funded by the federal government through the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization.
But at an April 4 work session, they reached a consensus to keep the Fab Avenue property public for a proposed three-phase development that carries a $2,463,791 price tag, subject to the city securing grants to fund the project.
That means city staff will begin working on plans for developing more design options on the site — currently zoned for general commercial use — for the council to consider how they’ll impact all three phases of the project. Curtis said there will also be additional public input along the way once the city develops more specific design proposals.
“Design and construction plans will be developed in phases from the north to the south of the property, with phase three being the furthest out in the timeline,” said Curtis.
If all the amenities — from a kids’ splash park to terraced seating – can be funded and developed, it would be a stunning addition to the already revitalized West End.
The project will also tackle long standing drainage issues south of the Fab Avenue/Fry Boulevard intersection, add more parking for a pedestrian-focused district and create a public venue for events.
Conceptual plans for the Fab Avenue park project designed by Stantec Consulting Services Inc. call for a three-phased project with the initial phase split into two parts.
Phase 1A — which would cost about $843,00 — would turn the site into a park called Pocket Park on Fry Boulevard. It would include street improvements on Fab Avenue along with lighting and landscaping.
The northern section of the lot would have sidewalks, drainage improvements, planters, a plaza and art, while Phase 1B would have right-of-way enhancements and drainage improvements, costing approximately $358,800.
The city was previously awarded a $365,424 grant from the Federal Transit Administration for street improvements on Fab Avenue.
Phase 2, costing an estimated $1,234,800, would carry the bulk of the park’s expansion. It would include possible features like graphic wall panels, a movie screen wall and a center lawn for movie viewing, depending on the project’s overall budget. A splash park for kids using recycled water, terraced seating for events, hookups for food trucks, EV chargers and spaces along Fab Avenue are also on the drawing board.
The third phase incorporates the lot’s southern section for possible private investment toward potential development. One of the three digital illustration renderings provided by Stantec Consulting shows a possibility of a live/work village.
“Phase 1 and 2 will likely be defined sooner, enabling the city to pursue grants/funding opportunities to tackle the project in increments,” said Curtis. “Actual construction will depend on when construction plans are approved and how quickly the city can secure/dedicate funding to complete them.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone