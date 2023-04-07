SIERRA VISTA — The dream of turning a vacant Fab Avenue lot in the West End Redevelopment Area into a park showcasing local art with a large movie screen and terraced seating for festivals and events is beginning to pick up a little steam.

Not a lot to power an engine, but enough to at least get the wheels moving on creating a multi-use park with the potential to turn the west end of Fry Boulevard into a vibrant focal point of Sierra Vista.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?