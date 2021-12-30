Editor’s note: “Faces of Cochise County” is a series of street portraits and first-person accounts and conversations with the photo subjects. This is the third installment in the series.
“I’m not into politics but deep into political philosophy,” said Paul Furlong, a retired motorcycle racer who recently found refuge in Naco after calling Costa Rica home for the last 23 years. That’s markedly the start of a political conversation. What was attractive about Costa Rica, I asked. “Too much trouble in the Dominican Republic,” Furlong said, bellowing with laughter.
Furlong was camped out at the Copper Queen Plaza, selling his first novel, "Bohemian Road Trip" via a tabling event hosted by Bisbee Books & Music. Three libertarian-style bumper stickers monopolized his tabletop: Question Authority; I’m the Only One Who Can Represent Me; Defund Government Privatize Police.
We got to talking about the state of the union. He explains that anarchy is centralized in no government, not the lack of laws that are established and executed by a community. It could have been worth mentioning Chesterton’s Fence, the thought that existing rules ought not be dismantled until their implementation is clear, but he’s not running for political office — yet.
I’m not the best person to talk to about politics. It’s a fun romp to suppose, but I couldn’t care less about the particular color of the ruling party today. The collective tone sways to and fro as the balance of nature does. Moreover, it’s irrelevant if my belief, hypothesis is correct. What I’m sure of is, regular people don’t understand their political might. And the majority of activists that operate in stable nation states are disorganized on a great day and ignorant of how political action plays out in countries suffocated by staunch despotism. “Americans are spoiled lazy,” impressed my 11-year-old ears while taking in Martin Scorsese’s gangster film opus, "Goodfellas." Thirty years later, that statement is far more salient.
Political leaders are “panicking” and the “gig is up,” Furlong continued. Many Americans, he further explained, are taking charge of their future; more importantly, the goal is to create a community, not a string of communes that border one another.
Agreed.
While I was scouting spots to grab a snapshot of Furlong, a potential customer floated out of The Bisbee Table. A silver retiree couple sporting pastel, loose-fitting light linen — a postcard from Southwest retreatism. Furlong told me he’s averaged 10-12 sales daily during the weekend in Bisbee. Their conversation danced along for about eight minutes. No dice on the hedge.
I was out of earshot for the gossip, which I preferred. That way I could make up a story about the yabber without participating. Politics indeed.
David J. Del Grande is an internationally recognized writer and photographer based in Tucson. His first photography book, “Luces del barrio” is now available at www.davidjdelgrande.com.