Faces of Cochise County: Sierra Delgado

Editor’s note: “Faces of Cochise County” is a series of street portraits and first-person accounts and conversations with the photo subjects. This is the fourth installment in the series.
It was time to leave California, recalls Sierra Delgado. The key was to find a city with an artisan vibe, similar to Joshua Tree, with the walkability of San Francisco. So sight unseen, Delagdo and her partner made the leap, nestling into South Bisbee in July.
“Home should be a place where you can grow, thrive and build a community,” Delgado said, as we rapped within earshot of two of her friends. That’s her vision of Bisbee.
Just like Oakland, Joshua Tree began to lose the characteristics that formulated its original pulse, Delgado said. And she knew her new home would be somewhere in the Southwest and under the radar.
Two of her friends completed artist residencies in Bisbee, which first put the mile-high mining town in her thoughts. Today, one of them is her neighbor, she said, appreciating the quirkiness.
The sun warmed my back while the final food vendor packed away their fare at the weekly Bisbee Saturday Market hosted at Vista Park.
Delgado gleefully explained all the fresh food she copped that afternoon. Although I missed the delectables, I cruised through Warren for a spell, taking in the majestic Historic Warren Ballpark. I made sure to crunch the dead leaves that lined the parking curbs before stealing some of Delgado’s time. The crackle of dead foliate transports me to 1980s New Jersey, a time when life felt slightly more magical — childhood. The fall flashback could be why Delgado reminded me of someone I knew, who’s name still escapes me. But memories of people, places are simply fragmented tales that we recreate obtusely each time we spin.
It’s so easy to remain comfortable, she said, but this move was a testament to trusting the process, knowing the universe will provide me with what I need.
Agreed.
We have a responsibility to remain present. At this stage in my life, I welcome my struggles and often seek discomfort. Because each moment can reflect our best/worst qualities.
Seneca, a Roman Stoic philosopher, wrote, “Life isn’t short. We just waste it. We waste it wishing for things to be otherwise. We waste it waiting for it to be over. We waste it by ignoring what’s in front of us. We waste it resenting, complaining and rejecting.”
Knowing when to save or spend your afternoon is imperative. It’s impossible to ignore the courage of one of Bisbee’s newest faces.
Eventually, my car floated back toward Brewery Gulch. I grabbed lunch and prepped for another night photo shoot. As I chowed, three Rollin’ Knights bikers and their old ladies rumbled into town. They sauntered by cool, with an insular swagger. Seconds later, a young, blonde haired lad pranced along the Main Street junction off State Route 80. He wore day-glow silver mid top sneakers that were straight out of a Justin Timberlake backup dancer’s wardrobe.
You’re gonna love it here, Delgado, I mumbled into my burrito.
David J. Del Grande is an internationally recognized writer and photographer based in Tucson. His first photography book, “Luces del barrio” is now available at www.davidjdelgrande.com.