SIERRA VISTA —They gathered to pray for hope, love and the future. They prayed for those who are no longer with us. They prayed for those struggling with health challenges, for the medical community, for first responders.
Most of all, they gathered in thanks and praise of Jesus Christ, his resurrection and the salvation of mankind.
A group of local pastors assembled at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday where they shared thoughts about the powerful message of hope Easter Sunday brings to Christians across the globe. They met in front of the park’s bandshell where — for the past 10 years — Christians of all denominations have been congregating for a sunrise service in celebration of Easter.
But this year’s sunrise celebration will not be happening in the park, representative of another victim of coronavirus and its widespread impact on social gatherings.
“We’re all wrestling with the changes churches are going through now that we can’t congregate for services,” lamented Shawn Buckhanan, Pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. “But I believe we will come out of this stronger than ever. I love the close ecuminical community we have in Sierra Vista and the way we all worship together. Sunrise service is one way that shared faiths come together in a show of support.”
That support is especially important now, said Buckhanan, who added, “This is something churches have never dealt with before, so we don’t know what to expect. There’s a lot of fear in our community, but I’ve been telling my congregants to stay strong and practice their faith. I believe that faith prevails over fear, and we’re going to get through this.”
While Buckhanan says he misses the church gatherings, he is grateful for the technology that allows live streaming. “Most churches in our area are set up for live streaming, so we’ll be able to deliver an inspirational Easter service to our congregants, and that’s what’s important.”
Pastor Mark Perry of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church shared similar thoughts.
“While we mourn the loss of the ability to celebrate Easter together at our annual sunrise service in Veterans Park, along with so many other things we mourn in this difficult time, we also know that nothing can take away our ability to celebrate the Resurrection,” Perry said through an email. “As has been shared a lot on social media, this may be the closest we come to what the first Easter was like.”
Perry also spoke of how the real miracle of Easter is its power to transform hearts and lives.
“...We hope that when we’re through the worst of this, we can have a wonderful gathering again in the park to worship and celebrate together. Until then, we hold everyone in our hearts and prayers…” he said.
While Pastor Allan Bushnell of Move City Church also misses gathering with his congregants, he reminds them that they are the church, and that services, including Sunday’s Easter celebration, will be provided through livestream.
“We miss gathering with our church family to celebrate what God is doing, but we also know that we are the church, the building is not the church,” he said.
“In fact, I would argue that church is what is happening as we reach our neighborhoods through the week, and Sundays should be a time to gather and celebrate what Christ is doing in the neighborhoods through his faithful disciples throughout the week.”
The pandemic has caused a number of unknowns, where some live in fear and uncertainty about the future, said Fr. Greg Adolf of St. Andrew Catholic Church.
“Our situation today is very much like that of the first disciples – locked-in because of fear, having a difficult time thinking about the future, certain that life will never be the same,” he said.
“But, perhaps this year we will experience the astonishing good news — ‘He is risen!’ — with new understanding, a renewed faith in Him, beyond all of the trappings and usual ways we’ve marked this day. So much has been taken from us, but the center holds: ‘Because He lives, I can face tomorrow; because He lives, all fear is gone! Because I know He holds the future; and life is worth living, just because He lives!’”
All the pastors have arranged for their members to listen to Easter services through live streaming.
“Church is not a building or a place,” echoed Pastor Erick Villalvazo of Shiloh Christian Ministries. “It’s about the people who have been transformed by the love of Jesus because of his sacrifice for us on the cross. That’s what’s important.”