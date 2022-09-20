Pam's Pink Honeysuckle

Pam's Pink Honeysuckle is just one native flower that will be featured during the annual Cochise County Master Gardeners' fall plant talk and sale.

Cochise County Master Gardeners will have their Fall Plant Sale & Plant Talk this Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista campus, 1140 N. Colombo Ave.

The Pre-Sale Plant Talk will begin at 8:45 a.m. in the Public Meeting Room of Groth Hall and will discuss the growth habits and care of each plant being featured in the sale. This talk is part of the Master Gardener Educational Outreach. Folks can come listen to the Talk with no obligation of attending the sale. Just come to gather some great plant info!

