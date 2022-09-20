Cochise County Master Gardeners will have their Fall Plant Sale & Plant Talk this Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista campus, 1140 N. Colombo Ave.
The Pre-Sale Plant Talk will begin at 8:45 a.m. in the Public Meeting Room of Groth Hall and will discuss the growth habits and care of each plant being featured in the sale. This talk is part of the Master Gardener Educational Outreach. Folks can come listen to the Talk with no obligation of attending the sale. Just come to gather some great plant info!
The Plant Sale is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Discovery Gardens just outside. The sale will feature a wide variety of AZ native and desert adapted trees, shrubs, vines, succulents and perennials – many of which are nectar-producing pollinator plants. 100% of the proceeds benefit the ongoing maintenance and development of the Discovery Gardens.
This is a great time to add a few new beauties to your gardens!
The very best gardening season in our High Desert is about to begin! We are so fortunate to be gardening in our climate, as we can actually plant a huge variety of things 12 months of the year. But the very best time to plant most plants is in the fall.
Our fall season is September through about mid-November, and there are several reasons why we are about to embark on such a great gardening season.
The soil is still warm from the summer months. The important soil microorganisms which are needed for nutritious soil and good root development are still active. Often, when plants are installed in the spring, the soil is still cool, and plants sit inactive for a bit, waiting for warmer soil temperatures to stimulate their root growth. But when planted in the fall, the warm soil stimulates healthy new roots to begin forming in order to support future growth of the plant.
When planted in the fall, the plant’s energy goes into root development. Then in spring, it’s energy can go toward growth and the production of leaves,, shoots, flowers, and berries.
Another reason for fall planting is the air is cooling down and new plantings require less water on a continual basis to get them started on a path to establishment. Later, as the soil begins to cool, the plantings are still using stored nutrients to grow.
Fall plantings do not have to deal with the long duration of heat, winds, and drought. They will also experience less transplant shock. Then when spring arrives, the fall plantings will have larger roots which can better keep up with the water and nutrient needs of active spring growth.
New plantings in the fall can be more gradually “hardened off” to the more gentle, less intense sun of autumn … like getting a gradual suntan. Then in spring, there is less chance of leaf scotch as the sun intensifies.
Autumn plantings do not have to deal with as many pests and diseases as in the hotter months. That’s a good thing for both plants and people!
And the best reason for fall gardening? It’s a glorious and invigorating time for gardeners to be outdoors!
This is a wonderful time to plant most ornamental evergreen and deciduous shade trees, shrubs, roses, vines, succulents, and perennials. Plant cool season veggies like greens, cauliflower, cabbage, brussels sprouts, beets, carrots, and lots more. Add evergreen herbs like thyme, oregano, sage, marjoram, rosemary and parsley.
Now, just because we’re raving about Fall Gardening does not mean you should not plant anything in the Spring. We can always be planting year-round in our High Desert. Celebrate the glorious autumn season, stay outdoors, and garden to your heart’s delight!
Submitted by Jan Groth, Master Gardener Instructor & Program Coordinator