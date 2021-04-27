Well, Earth Day 2021 was a resounding success for the Sierra Vista Farmers’ Market.
First, I want to thank all of our neighbors who came out to visit us for the day. It was packed with people looking at the guest exhibitors and shopping with our regular and some new vendors.
Secondly, I want to thank all of the exhibitors for coming out to make this such a special day for us at the Market. And third, I want to thank the many regular vendors that come out every week to offer their fresh, nutritious food items and the finely made crafted arts, for being here. Without you there wouldn’t be a Farmers’ Market. You, together with our great neighbors, are what makes this a great community social gathering.
BASA (Baja Arizona Sustainable Agriculture) brought their sun oven and it was set up at 3500F and trucking right along baking at the time I walked by. Looked like it was doing pretty well and electricity free.
As promised, Lisa Thompson, owner of Thunder Mountain Alpaca Ranch brought three dear pets with her. A Llama, an Alpaca, and a wooly Navajo churro sheep. The Alpaca was a stunning looking young fellow with bright blue eyes. He was just under a year old and rich with the Alpaca fiber. Shearing I was told, will be happening shortly. There were several youngsters feeding the animals and having a good old time being around the corral.
I spoke briefly with Rick Weisberg at the Oasis Water Harvesting booth. He told me that last year was a banner year for water harvesting and he was happy to be at the Market talking about how they too can benefit from rain water harvesting.
Borderlands Restoration Network (BRN), based out of Patagonia, AZ and Pollinator Corridors Southwest, from nearby Hereford were doing a brisk business handing out pollinating plants and seeds for growing plants that the ranging Monarch butterflies love.
A bunch of animals, of the canine persuasion, found new homes, thanks to the efforts of Supervisor Arleen Garcia and her crew from the Sierra Vista Police Department’s Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center. They brought their brand new air conditioned trailer, donated by Friends of the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter, out to the Market for the event. In fact, as I was talking to Arleen, three dogs were in the process of being adopted. Just a heads-up, Arleen plans to come to the Market at least once a month. The first date is set to be in May on the 13th, bringing dogs and cats this time.
I noticed people were getting ready for the summer planting season, if the crowd around Ruth Lefever, Ruth’s Hen’s & Garden, testifies to that assumption. She brought several different varieties to the Market on her trailer.
Musical entertainment under the pavilion was provided by Rick Rice, a soloist guitar picker singing many of the good songs from the past and present, entertaining with a few electric renditions on the guitar in-between singing to the crowd that gathered for the special day.
The food court, so to speak, was packed with visitors waiting in line to try out the fare at all of the Market food vendors. I saw more than a few people walking around eating pulled pork nachos or spooning large mouthfuls of Hawaiian ice from Big Woody’s.
Pulled pork sandwiches from the Lazy KJ Ranch were being savored by family members as other members were carrying kettle corn from the Crazy Coyote. Additionally, Celestial Breads brought their Stromboli and challah bread for the occasion.
Shopping was brisk, evidenced by quite a few people carrying large cloth shopping bags stuffed with all kinds of goodies from the different booths crowded with the mass of shoppers abounding at the Market. I even saw a few coolers being opened and closed, as some people planned to spend their time catching all the events that were happening before going on their ways.
Planning for dinner was also on the menu as I saw a crowd of people at the booths of vendors like Chef Scotty at Lasagna and More or picking up beef from Sky Island/47 Ranch along with produce items and breads from places like Eclectic kitchen with her great garlic and cheese sourdough bread or Katerina’s-It’s Original Greek. I’m sure they were topping off their meals with desserts such as Sweets by Shelly
While many were walking around the market taking it all in, quite a few people stopped by Queen Ceviche to pick up a Hibiscus lemonade or two. Snacks were also a big hit from Sweet Arizona, and as always Incredible Snacks was backed up with people vying for the endless list of snack varieties at his tables.
Truffles and sweet and savory breads from Copper Canyon Designs, a little cotton candy from Bombshell Sweets were also in evidence being wolfed down.
Quite a few of the regular vendors were also there with crowds at their tables such as White Cane Sockeye Salmon (last time for the season tomorrow). Cliff from Cliff’s Salsa was there. The Allred Family Fungi brought their mushrooms. Echoing Hope Ranch, Sivonn, and Triple J & R MicroFarm took care of fresh produce. Add some baked goods from Farmer’s Daughter, Katerina’s-It’s Original Greek, McDonald Farm and don’t forget your milk and nuts, from Golden Rule Dairy, or SAS-Z Nuts.
Personal items were not being neglected either as there were quite a few people checking out the soap selections at Ancestral Herbals and Desert Oasis Soap.
It appeared that many of our neighbors were there to find that special gift shopping at In Stitches, Greenstone Pottery & Crafts, Jim Williams Woodworks, Patty’s Painted Horse Creations, or Ash’s Amber. I even remember seeing some eggs from the Promise Farm LLC.
Man’s best friend wasn’t being left out either as treats and other items were disappearing at Maggie’s Dog Treats & Accessories.
Scott, The Hone Ranger, wanted me to let everyone know that he has temporarily lost the ability to do onsite sharpening at the Farmers’ Market. Due to an unfortunate incident recently, he will be doing all of his sharpening remotely. He will still be setting up at the market each week and taking the items to be sharpened with him. If you need anything sharpened, come by and see him at the Market or give him a call at (520) 366-1815.
You probably know Ray and Kerry from the Simmons Honey Ranchito for their great honey, but did you know that he is also well known for his musical talents. So, wait for it now, when you come to the Market tomorrow you will be entertained by the Simmons Family Band bringing you musical selections from many different genres such as Bluegrass, Old Time Fiddle, Country, and Gospel. Just a full assortment of great music. The band started about 15 years ago when Ray’s oldest daughter decided she wanted to play a string instrument. The idea became contagious and before you know it the “Family” band became a reality. They have played several times in the past, but this is their first visit back to the Market in a year, so you don’t want to miss them. Stroll over to the pavilion during your visit with us and enjoy the family fun. They are looking forward to seeing you there and they do take requests for music as long as it fits their genre.
Many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendor booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s Market. For more information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth