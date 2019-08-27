Christopher Columbus discovered chile
Despite what most of us were taught in school, Christopher Columbus didn’t discover “America.” As far as we know he didn’t even set foot on the North American continent. What some of you may not know though is that Columbus may have been the first European to discover chili.
No, I’m not talking about the South American country, but the incredibly popular fruiting vegetable plant in the night shades family we know as the chile, chili, or chilli. Columbus, upon his arrival in the Caribbean took note of the chili calling it a “pepper” because it was spicy hot like the black pepper known to Europe.
For you philologists out there, the word “chili” comes from the Nahuatl (Aztec) word for chili or hot pepper. Interestingly, you may also recognize some other Nahuatl words that we often use.
Chocolate – from the Nahuatl cachuatl
Coyote – from the Nahuatl coyōtl
Avocado – from the Nashuatl āhuacatl
Tomato –from the Nahuatl tomatl
Jalapeno – from the Nahuatl Jalapa (Xalapa)
From its humble origins in northeastern Mexico several thousand years ago, the chili spread throughout central America. Near the end of the 15th century Portuguese traders introduced the chili to Asia and since then its use has spread throughout the world. Today over 4 million tons of dried chili are produced and over 34 million tons of green.
Did you know one country accounts for nearly half of the world’s green chili production? For those thinking it’s Mexico that would be incorrect. Mexico is the #2 producer of chilies. It’s not the USA either, they are at #7. Interestingly, Mexico’s 2.7 million tons of yearly chili production is only 15% of what the world’s leading green chili producer China accounts for each year. Coming in at a hefty 17.4 million tons, no one even comes close to China’s yearly chili production.
If you wondering what makes chilies spicy “hot” is a called capsaicin (8-methyl-Nvanillyl-6-nonenamide) and the related chemicals that are known as capsaicinoids. The intensity of the chili’s capsaicin depends on the variety and growing conditions. The chili’s “heat” is typically measured in Scoville Heat Units, or SHU for short.
For those of you who love your food really spicy, you don’t need to go to China to find the world’s hottest chili peppers. The United States actually lays claim to two of the top ten world’s hottest chili peppers. As measured in SHU units the United States — Pepper X comes in at 3.18M SHU, Wales claims #2 with their Dragon’s Breath (2.4M SHU) and #3 goes to the USA Carolina Reaper at 2.2M SHU.
Health benefits and other uses
You probably don’t think of chilies as a good source of Vitamin C but just 3.5 ounces of chili peppers contain nearly 173% of the recommended DV of this important vitamin. They are also a good source of vitamin B6 with some varieties also providing decent amounts of beta-carotene. Chilies also contain iron, magnesium and potassium.
People control: Nearly all of us have heard, read, or watched the deleterious effects of pepper spray when used by law enforcement or even individuals for defense or crowd control. The irritating and often debilitating effects of capsaicin in pepper spray are pretty nasty. On the flip side, capsaicin is also used in analgesic nasal sprays, dermal patches and topical ointments to relieve pain.
Mammal control: Because the pain receptors of most mammals are sensitive to capcaicin, the chili has long been used as an effective means of crop protection. In Africa and Asia, chili peppers are often planted around other crops in order to protect them from the ravages of elephants. By the way, birds are not bothered by capsaicin the same way as mammals, so it does little to deter them.
Chili Festival at the market this week
It’s chili season in Southern Arizona so this week at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market we will be having a Chili Festival. Here are a bit of the tastes and smells to expect:
Chris Ochoa will be on hand roasting his Big Jim chilies.
Chef Scott will have his BBQ Cowboy two meats lasagna made with fresh roasted Hatch chilies.
Ginny’s Eclectic Kitchen will have her jalapeño cheese bread
San Pedro River Valley Salsa will have their mild, hot, & extra hot salsa & salsa verde.
Horton’s Farms will have some hot green chilies
Mickey Jones with (Love Peace & Smoked Cheese) will have his smoked Hatch white cheddar cheese, smoked jalapeño pepper jack, 3 Amigos (3 different peppers), and last but not least his smoked habanero monterey jack cheese.
Designs by Copper Canyon will have bowl cozies and grocery bag holders made with chili pepper fabric.
The Simmons Honey Ranchito will have jalapeño jelly, red pepper jelly, and candied jalapeños.
Michael with Just a Pinch will have Santaka hot Asian chili pepper plants. (40K SHU)
Backyard Gardening & Growing will have poblano, jalapeño and garden salsa chili peppers.
For a full listing of all our vendors and their produce and products please see our weekly newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
We hope to see you all at the market this week.