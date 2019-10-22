Our move was a success
We’d like to thank all of you who visited our new farmers market location in Veterans Memorial Park last week. Turnout was fantastic. We’ve received some really great feedback from vendors and customers and will be incrementally implementing some of your suggestions. We ask for your patience while we fine tune the market layout and vendor locations. Please note that we will be including a vendor map and list with the vendor locations on the map in our newsletter to help with the transition. Each week our newsletter comes out on Tuesday or Wednesday so be sure to check that out at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com For those of you who shared last week’s market update on Facebook and other social media we want to thank you. By far, that was the most engaged post we’ve ever had. We appreciate those of you who faithfully help us get the word out about the Sierra Vista Farmers Market each week.
This week at the market
Janet Amos, our Ketoluscious baker will be at this week’s market. Janet’s baked goods are extremely popular with her customers so if you are looking to try some delicious Keto baked goods, be sure to get there early for the best selection. A few of the many treats Janet will have for you to enjoy this week will include: Kentucky butter cake, pumpkin cheese cake, pecan sandies, chocolate chip cookies, almond cookies, pecan turtles with salted caramel (new item), Dinner Rolls, Bagels, and a whole lot more. This week Janet will also be filling in for Four Kings Granola and will have their Original, Pumpkin Pie Spice, and Superfood Sweet Heat Granola at her Ketoluscious Bakery booth.
The Simmons Honey Ranchito has their tomatillo salsa and red corn & bean salsa back in stock this week. Back by popular demand they have a new batch of Three-Berry Jam as well. As always the Simmons will have a good supply of various honey types and sizes, as well as raw bee pollen which many people claim is a great help with seasonal allergies. If you are looking for their chicken eggs, be sure to get there early because they only have a limited supply.
Looking for some special mint or other herbs? Michael Burgess with Just-a-Pinch has 11 different types of mint for you to choose from. At Michael’s booth you can buy just a pinch or the whole plant depending on your needs. Besides his wide variety of mints, Michael will also have thyme, sage, lemon verbena, stevia, and Japanese parsley.
Hilltop Hydroponics will be at the market this week with his beautiful living lettuce. He’ll have spring lettuce mix, kale, arugula, cherry tomatoes, European cucumbers, bokchoi, and several varieties of micro-greens.
With fall creeping up on us, that means its apple season at the farmers market. If you are an apple connoisseur then now is your opportunity to try variety of apples that you won’t find anywhere else in Cochise County. Beatty’s Orchard will have Rome, Chieftain, Winesap, Fuji, Bert’s Special, Querian, Granny Smith and Gold rush. Backyard Gardening & Growing will have Gala, Pixie Crunch, a Fuji variety, Golden Delicious, and Granny Smith.
Be sure to stay tuned for more news on our upcoming Apple Festival in November. As always we look forward to seeing you all at this week’s market. For more information on all our vendors, the products they will be bringing, and their new booth locations please see this week’s farmer’s market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com
Submitted by William Struse