The Real Wishes Christmas tree is decorated by Joanne Glaudini, left, Christine O’Hara and Frances Chasse, right, in The Mall at Sierra Vista. This is the 23rd Festival of Trees in Sierra Vista and benefits the Real Wishes Foundation.
Italian American Social Club member Mary Ellen Bianchino does her part as the organization decorates their Festival of Trees entry last week in The Mall at Sierra vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The annual Festival of Trees takes place for all to behold in The Mall at Sierra Vista thorough Nov. 29.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Diana Molina, left, and Marissa Taylor work on the Sierra Vista Woman’s Club entry at the mall.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The Mall at Sierra Vista erects their Christmas tree last week.
The 23rd annual Festival of Trees is taking place at the Mall at Sierra Vista through Nov. 29. The trees are provided by area businesses and organizations and are available to be brought home for a donation benefiting the Real Wishes Foundation.
