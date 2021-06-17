The second of a three-part series.
COCHISE COUNTY — The Monument Fire rapidly claimed more acreage after crossing State Route 92 twice during June 14-16, 2011. Ten years later, residents and first responders reflect on the anxieties of the evacuations and tensions of mitigating the fire’s spread.
“The biggest concern is always going to be life safety,” said Fry Fire Chief Mark Savage, who was a battalion chief during the fire. “People can rebuild a house, people can rebuild a restaurant, but you can’t get people back.”
To assist local first responders, the Northern Rockies Coordination Center in Missoula, Montana, assigned an incident management team to the blaze.
Greg Poncin, area manager of the Northwestern Land Office of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, was the incident commander of the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
“We had initially gotten called to go to the Wallow Fire on the east side of Arizona to relieve one of the teams,” said Poncin. “We had gotten all the way down to Pinetop, Arizona, and got word that they were thinking of diverting us to a new start ... The next morning, which would’ve been June 13, we left Pinetop for Sierra Vista.
“Our operations folks kinda plugged in there with the local folks to get a feel for their plan and strategies and tactics as we set up our command post and got ready to assume control of the fire the following morning (June 14). And the 14th of June is kinda when it showed its hand. That was when we realized what kind of tiger we had by the tail here.”
By June 16 the fire had burned 17,224 acres as it surged across SR 92 from Stump Canyon.
Cochise County incident commander and former fire chief of Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Randy Redmond described the fire jumping SR 92 the second time. Redmond said former Fry Fire Chief Bill Miller called him for additional resources.
“I get out there in time to see Stump Canyon blow out and go across five lanes of traffic like nothing,” said Redmond. “It went right across the road and down to the valley and start(ed) running.
“So we called all of our county resources again, and this time, we got 120 people and about 60-70 of our trucks, plus all of Fry (Fire) resources. Fort Huachuca, Palominas, Sierra Vista, everybody was there. And we’re chasing this fire down through the valley, and stopping it, and essentially we did stop it. But it was a horrible blowout that day.”
Tension in the ranks
While the Northern Rockies team and Cochise County fire departments were tasked with mitigating the fire’s spread, Redmond said the collaboration was not harmonious.
“It was five people in the response team for the Type 3 incident command team for the federal government, and they asked us to go home,” said Redmond. “And at that point, I was not comfortable.
“As the acting incident commander for our team, I had a discussion with Greg Poncin, who was their incident commander, asking him how they were going to handle the fire in the morning. Because it’s going to fire up, the winds are going to fire up, we’re going to have a problem. He said ‘that’s not for you to worry about. I’m asking you guys to leave. We got this handled.’ And I insisted on ‘you don’t have a fire truck here, you don’t even own a shovel.’ So, how do you expect to put this fire out in the morning?”
Redmond said the local crews left the site under Poncin’s instruction, but ended up returning when the fire surged out of Ash Canyon and Stump Canyon later that week.
“The incident commander had the philosophy of ‘we’ll let it burn down and then we’ll get it’ ” said Redmond. “That’s not the way we fought fire. With wildland fire, you need to put out the front lines and stop it from moving. So, it was eight days of continuation of us trying to work and assist with the federal team, and eight days of them telling us ‘you guys are idiots, you need to stay home, you’re not helping us.’ ”
Poncin mentioned the tension working with the local fire departments.
“Coming in, it was just a very challenging situation with some unprecedented fire behavior,” he said. “We offered to bring the fire departments into unified command, but there was some reluctance to do that, and I think maybe because they wanted to have the freedom to make the decisions that they felt that needed to be made without having to bring us along.
“I’m not exactly sure what it was, but we did the best we could to make sure we were integrating to the fullest extent possible.”
Redmond contacted Poncin again, this time with a plan of going back up to Stump Canyon to check the area for survivors after the canyon burned.
“I called him and said, ‘we’re going up in the canyon to check them homes.’ Because I could just imagine somebody got partially burned laying by their home, couldn’t get to a phone, didn’t have a cell phone or it got burned up,” said Redmond. “And he (Poncin) said, ‘Absolutely not. Nobody is going (to) that fire, we’re going back up tomorrow morning.’ I said, ‘No, absolutely you’re wrong.’ I said, ‘this is our area, these are our citizens, we’re going back up into that fire, we’re going to check everything.’ ”
Redmond said he contacted the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and arranged to have officers escort each fire unit up to the canyon. Redmond said Poncin’s team was not there when they arrived.
By June 19, the fire had burned 26,413 total acres as it crossed State Route 92 for the third time. Redmond said tensions with the Northern Rockies team continued.
“We had one of our apparatuses at Ricardo’s Restaurant and we had water,” said Redmond. “They had a federal engine there; they refused to let us apply any water on Ricardo’s (Restaurant).”
Ricardo’s Restaurant, owned and operated by Ricardo Aguirre since 1978, was one of 91 structures that were destroyed or damaged by the fire.
The Herald/Review reached out to Aguirre for comment but did not receive a response.
On the move
During this time, many Hereford residents were forced to pack up their belongings, evacuate their homes and find new accommodations until the threat of the fire subsided.
Angela Daugherty, a Hereford resident since 1979, recalled being evacuated the first time on June 15.
“On Wednesday, they came,” said Daugherty. “They said, ‘Yes, you gotta go now.’ So on Wednesday, we started just taking dresser drawers with the clothes in them, ‘cause we didn’t have time to pack ... When they told us to go, we headed to my mother-in-law’s house.”
Daugherty said she, her husband, their three cats and two dogs relocated to her monther-in-law’s house off Ramsey Road on June 15. By Sunday, June 19, they had to evacuate again.
“Well, Saturday (June 18) it had breached the highway (92). At that point when it had come across Carr Canyon, we were on pre-evac again,” said Daugherty. “Sunday morning, we started making trips into town with a vehicle following and coming back. When we got back that afternoon, I think it might have been around 3 p.m., the firefighters and the Border Patrol, or whoever was notifying people, came by and told us ‘you’ve gotta go now.’ ”
Daugherty said she and her husband, who worked for the Sierra Vista Parks and Recreation department at the time, evacuated to a camp on city grounds that accommodated city employees. Daugherty and her husband ended up doing so in their RV.
Animal logic
Humans weren’t the only ones having to rapidly relocate.
Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch & Foundation co-founders Theresa Warrell and Steve Boice assisted residents with transporting their horses to the Sierra Vista Riding Club arena.
“The biggest issue was that they kept moving the evacuation lines out farther and farther,” said Boice, who was given a permit by former Cochise County Sheriff Larry Devers to transport animals from behind the evacuation line. “Once people got out, they couldn’t get back in. Because they couldn’t get back in, their animals weren’t taken care of.
“We had people calling us from everywhere. The sheriff’s department was sending us people. People were calling saying, ‘Look, my horse is stuck behind the lines. I can’t get them. What can I do?’ One of the horses we hauled, we had to go clear to Bisbee and around, and to come back around to come back in (SR) 90 to bring it back in. So we took it down to the riding club, down there where the arena was. We started bringing horses in. I could get behind the lines, so I’d bring horses in.”
Warrell said that she and Boice transported 109 horses during the fire.
“The craziness was that some of those horses were moved twice, and a few of those horses were moved three times as the fire grew,” said Warrell. “People would take their animals from their own property, take them to a friend’s property. And as the fire grew in acreage, then they, too, had to evacuate, had only enough trailer space for their horses, and then these other horses were stuck.”
For smaller creatures, New Frontier Animal Medical Center housed about 400 animals during the fire.
“The owners brought the pets to us,” said Kathryn Honda, hospital administrator at New Frontier. “We started filling up our exam rooms, and it got to the point where that clearly wouldn’t be enough. So, I got an annex across the street. And then we ended up with another annex.
“So I had a cat house and a dog house. We also needed a place for special needs pets. So, we actually had New Frontier full, plus three annexes we were utilizing.”
The story of Childs
Amid the evacuations was the scramble to keep the community informed about the fire’s progression and the lives that had been impacted.
“It was interesting, emotional,” said city of Sierra Vista Public Information Officer Adam Curtis, who was a reporter with the Herald/Review at the time. “These are people going through a moment in (their lives) that a lot of people don’t ever get to experience.”
Curtis said one of the most memorable stories he covered was Don Childs’ rapid evacuation from his home in Ash Canyon.
“Wednesday morning, this gentleman calls the office,” said Curtis. “He turned out to be the last person out of Ash Canyon ... Incredibly dramatic, insane story. As a reporter it was super exciting, but I also felt really bad for the guy, ‘cause he had so much anger and frustration about what happened to him.
“He (Childs) ended up coming back later, sneaking past the fire lines, and in the pile of ash that was his house in Ash Canyon he was calling for his cat that he could never find.”
“I just sat there and cried until about 9:30 last night, calling for my cat,” Childs said in Curtis’ June 16 article.
NEXT FRIDAY: The third and final part of this series, covering the aftermath of the fire and the thoughts of residents and first responders.