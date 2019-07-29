SIERRA VISTA — With the start of the new school year just days away, Acacia Barnett took some time to help local girls build their confidence before the first bell rings.
“We’re getting them prepared to go back to school,” Barnett said. “This helps them with how to deal with a bully or ‘this is how I talk to someone to make a new friend.’ “
Barnett, a Sierra Vista native, started the Girls Confidence Camp three years ago because she noticed there wasn’t anything for girls in the area besides sports to help grow their confidence.
“I felt there wasn’t anything in town for girls,” she said. “There’s always sports, but nothing for your inner health.”
Jasmyne McKinney, 13, attended her second Girls Confidence Camp last week. She said what she enjoys about the camp, and made her want to come back, was meeting new people, as it helped her make friends at school last year.
“I felt confident before, but it made me feel better,” McKinney said. “It helped me be less shy.”
Her mother, Danielle Manasco, noticed a positive change in her daugher and said she is happy Jasmyne is now sticking up for herself.
In the first year of the Girls Confident Camp, Barnett had roughly 40 attendees, and the next year the number of campers doubled. This year’s camp, which was held Thursday through Saturday, had 200 girls from as close as Sierra Vista to as far away as Tucson and Douglas.
“It was scarier thinking about (having 200 girls) than (it was) once everyone got here,” Barnett said.
Automotive, cooking, makeup, fitness, wood crafting, anti-bullying, bath bombs, health, suicide prevention and safe social media were all topics at this year’s camp.
“I want to have suicide prevention because it’s really prevalent right now,” Barnett said. “Bullying, that’s another part of suicide.”
Another major focus of the camp, to help with building confidence, is female empowerment. One of the reasons Barnett wanted the camp to be centered around females is to show them that no matter where they come from or what they look like, they can do anything, including having their own business.
The camp is run through Barnett’s latest endeavor, her nonprofit Hattie B. Black Women In Progress-BWIP, which was inspired by her late grandmother.
“This promotes that everyone is different and it’s OK,” Manasco said. “The girl empowerment is very important, and being able to lift each other up.”