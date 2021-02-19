In “A Sand County Almanac”, naturalist Aldo Leopold wrote, “When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.” This is an idea that others have referred to as a “sense of place”. Our disconnection from the natural world as a society has led to many of us losing our sense of place where we live and work.
As a biologist and self-admitted nature lover, I have felt this connection to the many places I have lived. From my childhood home experiencing the vibrant fall colors of the deciduous forests of Wisconsin to monitoring native June Sucker in Utah Lake to the beaches of California and Florida and now to our beautiful sky islands region here in Southeastern Arizona, I have gained this sense of place with places I have lived.
If we look back in our collective memory banks, we can all think of places we have this kind of connection with. For long-term residents of Cochise County, the San Pedro River has been a constant, but ever-changing source of inspiration. An important concept in ecology, known as disturbance, can facilitate biodiversity or destroy it, depending on the frequency and intensity of the disturbance.
Natural disturbances, such as monsoon floods and seasonal drying, are one of the factors that has allowed the San Pedro River to support a wide array of plant and animal diversity. Approximately 400 bird species use the river and its riparian zone as a permanent residence or a migratory stop. Mammal species total over 60, with some unique species not found in other places in the United States (e.g. white-nosed coatimundi).
However, there are many human-caused disturbances that will and already do have an influence on the health and stability of the river. Local groundwater withdrawal, new fencing on the U.S./Mexico border that now crosses the river, and global climate change are disturbances which will have long-term negative impacts on native species that rely on the San Pedro River. This disruption of water flow, blockage of migration routes, and decline in seasonal precipitation will influence the abundance and diversity of our local flora and fauna.
In my two years working and teaching at Cochise College, I have been able to mentor students on projects directly related to the river and the consequences of natural and man-made disturbance. One of the goals of our research on the river is to establish long-term data of ecological communities, so we can interpret how those communities change across space and time and under different environmental conditions.
My research background is in freshwater ecosystems, particularly in studying aquatic insects. Aquatic insects, such as caddisflies and mayflies, can serve as important bioindicators of the health of a stream. They also provide a crucial food source for fish and a numerous host of terrestrial consumers (spiders, birds, lizards, and bats).
We are interested in seeing how disturbances, such as drought and flooding, can lead to changes in the aquatic insect community. These natural conditions can be made worse due to human causes. For example, groundwater pumping has reduced the base flow of the river and when combined with reduced seasonal rain, is leading to more dry stretches of the San Pedro during the hot summer months.
Our next project involves trying to understand the movements of large mammals within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) using remote cameras. It is really fascinating to me to see the diversity and abundance of the mammal community, including mountain lions, bobcats, badgers, coyotes, javelina, coatis, and many more.
We are interested to see how mammals use desert washes as corridors to and from the river and how these patterns change seasonally. My students have spent countless hours in the field setting up and checking cameras and sorting through photos and videos on computers. Hiking and biking through the SPRNCA to check cameras and organizing the data we’ve gathered has really cemented my “sense of place” here in Cochise County.
My sincere hope is that I can share my love and passion for science, nature, and all of our beautiful local places with the next generation. From the classroom to the field, Cochise College students are gaining an understanding and appreciation for the Sky Islands and the San Pedro River.
Many of these students will move on to seek further education at universities and become employed in a wide array of careers, but I hope they always remember and respect the land and have their own “sense of place” here in Cochise County.
Dr. Steve Merkley is a Biology Instructor at Cochise College. He mentors college students in ecological research in the San Pedro National Riparian Conservation Area.