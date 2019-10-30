First Baptist Church of Sierra Vista hosted a Fall Festival last Sunday, an event celebrated with a barbecue and family-fun activities for kids of all ages.
“The purpose of our festival is to give the First Baptist Christian Academy families and surrounding community a safe, fun environment for kids as a community outreach event,” said Lilly Dunn, First Baptist ministry assistant.
Along with the barbecue, Sunday’s activities featured a jumping castle, arts and crafts projects, games and great food on the First Baptist campus, located at 1447 S. Seventh Street.
Church members and the new pastor, Jesse Wood, who has been with the church since July, helped with games and handed out prizes.
“I think it’s great to be able to bring my four kids here in a safe, fun place,” said Ruth Ann Larkly.
Gina McMillan, whose son Luke was busy trying his hand at a ring toss, echoed those comments.
“This is a really nice option for families who prefer a fall activity over a traditional Halloween event,” she said. “I’m glad the church decided to hold an event like this for families.”