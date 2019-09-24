Food Truck Friday will be starting at 10:00 a.m. on 9/27/19. If you liked last week’s eats and treats from Baily’s BBQ & Bistro and Icee Queen, check in this Friday to see what’s on their menu!
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 7 – 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 4023 E. Ramsey Road, Sierra Vista, North Lot (parking in the lot next to Brews Brothers Coffee Shop)
Facebook – www.facebook.com/MyNeighborhoodMarket; Instagram — www.instagram.com/myneighborhoodmarket/
Here are some good tips for beginner market vendors:
- Do market research. Find out what product you can make or provide that is in demand.
- Start small. Don’t go overboard. Test the market waters before investing in expensive tents and gear. Don’t overcommit until you know that your particular product will sell.
- Identify your niche. How is what you’re selling different than other vendors at the market? Be creative.
- Design your stand. Plan your stand ahead of time. Even set things up at home before your first market. Use colorful tablecloths and clear signage in showcasing your product.
- Get organized. Develop a system for organizing, transporting, and setting up your product at the market. Checklists help with the things that are easily forgotten, such as small bills and coins to make change, weights for your tent in case it gets windy, drinking water, folding chairs to sit in, etc.
- Build relationships. Share information about yourself with your customers. Connect them with where and how your items are made. Connect with other vendors at the market. Networking is key.
This is what you’ll find this week:
How about organic produce and eggs from Cochise Canyon Ranch, including squash tomatoes, and green beans? They bring something new each week, farm to table.
Paws Productions makes homemade animal treats for cats, dogs, horses, and even goats! Come say hi and see what other tasty treats are available.
Don Luis Produce Company will be providing a selection of fresh produce for you from.
Tag sales:
Need to make space in your home? Sell your used items at Neighborhood Market. We provide space and exposure, you bring your table and items to sell.
Have questions? Email Dana Hillman at info@myneighborhoodmarket.net
Submitted by Dana Hillman