Food Truck Fridays
Icee Queen is coming back with homemade Italian ice and gelato this Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Joining her will be Baily’s BBQ & Bistro, with delicious dishes to whet your appetite!
Food Truck Friday invites all self-sustained food, drink, and treat vendors to come every Friday in the south parking lot of Brews Brothers.
Check out Facebook and Instagram to see what other food trucks have signed up each week!
Neighborhood Market
Neighborhood Market now accepts tag-sale tables, estate sales and the sale of other used items!
Help us support local business by visiting us every Saturday from 7 AM — 11 AM. This week you’ll get to see Christine Messer Ceramics with some Lord of the Rings-themed pieces! Stop by to see which other vendors have signed up with treasures and treats just for you!
TO OUR VENDORS: This is a first-come, first-serve event. If you are interested in participating please contact our Event Manager, Dana Hillman, at info@myneighborhoodmarket.net. We’ll make sure you get the information you need to sell with us but please remember, this is a 10x10 space rental. You bring your table, canopy (with required 25 lb. weights per leg), or appropriate equipment to sell your wares. We do require at least a table for product sales, no blankets or tarps on the ground will be allowed. You can find more information on the market and/or register online at www.myneighborhoodmarket.net.
Submitted by Dana Hillman