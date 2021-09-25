SIERRA VISTA — Ron Reddock vividly remembers that rainy, foggy night on Nov. 14, 1970 when the communities of Huntington, West Virginia and Marshall University plunged into overwhelming grief.
That night, a chartered jet carrying the Marshall Thundering Herd football team crashed while returning to Tri-State Airport in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board.
“The entire community was in a state of shock, disbelief and mourning,” recalls Reddock, who was a freshman football player for Marshall at the time.
Because the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) did not allow freshmen to play varsity football, Reddock and his freshman teammates were not on the plane.
In addition to losing 37 players, coaching staff and boosters, prominent members of the community died in that 1970 Huntington plane crash.
On Sept. 18, Reddock — a Sierra Vista resident and former Buena High School teacher — was one of 47 former Marshall football players to attend a 50-year reunion to commemorate Marshall’s ‘Young’ Thundering Herd team from 1971.
The event featured a football game between East Carolina University and Marshall, along with a list of festivities through the weekend.
“We were also there to honor the people who were killed in that terrible plane crash, and to celebrate the rebirth of the Marshall football program,” Reddock said. “It was decided that Marshall would field a team for the 1971 football season, made predominantly of sophomores and freshmen. As a result of the plane crash, the NCAA altered its bylaws at Marshall’s petitioning, which allowed freshmen to play varsity sports.”
That decision is depicted in a 2006 movie, “We Are Marshall” which highlights the plane crash and rebuilding year of the Marshall football program.
In 2006, one of Reddock’s Young Herd teammates, Allen Meadows, contacted him about a Hollywood premiere of the movie that would be happening in Huntington.
“I attended the ‘green carpet’ premiere, named after the university’s green colors,” said Reddock.
“That experience was both poignant and bittersweet for me. It brought up unresolved feelings and emotions that I was unaware of, while allowing me to reunite with some of my former teammates and coaches.”
In contrast to the movie premiere, which Reddock describes as a “gala event,” the Young Thundering Herd reunion was more about celebrating the progression of Marshall’s football program.
“I’m truly part of a living legacy,” Reddock said. “It’s because my name and picture are enshrined on a plaque with 86 former teammates. That plaque will be mounted on a wall in the Marshall football stadium.”
More than 40 players from East Carolina University, the team Marshall played in 1970 before the plane crash, attended the reunion.
“They placed a wreath on a memorial located in Spring Hill Cemetery that was erected in commemoration of six players whose remains could not be identified at the crash site,” Reddock said.
The six players were buried together on a hill overlooking the university.
Five members of the 1971 Xavier University football team also attended the reunion and commemorative activities.
“We defeated Xavier on a last-second touchdown pass during our first home game after the crash,” Reddock recalled. “Xavier was expected to win that game, not our much younger team. According to the Xavier players, their coach was furious over the loss.”
Meeting members of the East Carolina and Xavier teams, reuniting with former teammates and receiving a standing ovation from the crowd before kickoff at the Marshall game, are highlights Reddock says he will always remember.
“Seeing Coach Jack Lengyel and Assistant Coach Red Dawson again and meeting Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert are other highlights.”
Marshall lost to East Carolina by a score of 43-38 that night.
Reddock played for Marsahl from 1970 until 1972. He then transferred to Cortland State University in New York to complete his bachelor’s degree in education.
He attended the University of Colorado in Boulder to complete a master’s degree with an emphasis in sports psychology. Reddock is now focusing on his latest endeavor, growing an ontology curriculum, which he is calling “Healthy Well Being.”
“It’s all about how we can be our best selves, in the here and now, moment to moment,” Reddock said. “The Marshall crash served as a spiritual life awakening for me. I went from survivor’s guilt to exploring our human potential.
As Reddock works on his curriculum, he says he derives inspiration from his wife of 34 years, Annie.
He is a retired teacher with more than 40 years experience. Locally, Reddock taught mathematics at Buena High School for 14 years, along with driver’s education and special education.
Those interested in learning more about healthy well being, go to creationships.org.