FORT HUACHUCA — The community is invited to join us at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, to honor our personnel retiring from active service during our quarterly Installation Retirement Ceremony.
Our quarterly ceremonies recognize our retiring personnel who have served their country with distinction. In the ceremony, the Fort Huachuca community pays tribute to these retirees and their families who have helped ensure the defense of our nation during a significant period of its history.
Fort Huachuca's B Troop, 4th U.S. Cavalry (Memorial) will honor the service of our retirees with a pistol charge across the parade field on horseback at the end of the ceremony.
Members of the public are welcome to attend this colorful military ceremony, but those without DoD-issued ID cards must stop at the Visitor Control Center at the Van Deman Gate to apply for a pass to access the installation.
Submitted by Tanja Linton, media relations officer, Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office