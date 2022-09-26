TUCSON — Fort Huachuca and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were notified of another appeal filed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by the Center for Biological Diversity, Maricopa Audubon and the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter on Sept. 6.
The suit is in regard to the water credits attributed to Fort Huachuca and its impact on the San Pedro River and its protected and threatened species.
It comes just weeks after the U.S. District Court dismissed the original environmental groups’ appeal.
Earthjustice attorney Stuart Gillespie, who represents the three appellants, filed the appeal in an attempt to overturn the April 21 decision by U.S. District Court Senior Judge Raner C. Collins, who ruled the fort can claim the retirement of an agricultural well as a part of its water saving budget even though the retirement of the well and removal of irrigation pivots occurred years earlier.
Earthjustice is an organization that litigates environmental issues.
The FWS considers the retirement a plus for water credits, but the appellants say it is not water that is being returned to the San Pedro aquifer.
The San Pedro River and its endangered species are in trouble because of excessive groundwater pumping in the Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista areas, according to the appeal.
“Fort Huachuca’s off-post groundwater pumping is the single greatest contributor to the San Pedro River’s demise,” states a press release from the CBD. “In 2013, Fort Huachuca was facing inevitable downsizing because of its inability to mitigate its excessive, unsustainable groundwater pumping. Fort Huachuca intelligence operatives carried out a successful scheme to convince Fish and Wildlife officials to grant fake water credits.”
The appeal states FWS officials “violated their own their water credit policy, as well as a directive to the Fort that ‘to adequately address’ the overdraft of groundwater in the Upper San Pedro Basin and insure the health of the San Pedro River and the species that depend on it, some current uses of water must cease.”
The appeal claimed agency officials went against their own biological opinion that conservation easements do not increase water flows in adjoining streams “unless an active water use is retired.”
“This is like giving a hemorrhaging patient an IOU for future blood transfusions,” said Robin Silver, an emergency room physician and a co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity. “FWS officials are failing to protect the San Pedro River from Fort Huachuca’s insatiable water guzzling. If the Fort’s off-post groundwater pumping isn’t controlled by downsizing, the San Pedro River and the plants and animals that depend on it are doomed.”
The appeal says the District Court made several errors in its decision on the case that granted the groups a win on a new biological assessment report, but failed to recognize the need to more accurately account for the water use for military and civilian personnel on and off the fort.
Maricopa Audubon Conservation Chair Charles Babbitt stated, “It’s outrageous that FWS officials have allowed themselves to be manipulated into granting Fort Huachuca water credits that add no water to the river. The San Pedro River is the last free–flowing desert river in the Southwest. It’s an international treasure and birdwatching mecca. It deserves better.”
Original lawsuit in 2020
The suit stems from a 2014 FWS biological opinion that authorized groundwater pumping connected to the San Pedro River to serve military operations at Fort Huachuca through 2024.
According to the suit, “A previously undisclosed 2010 report commissioned by the U.S. Army showed that groundwater pumping attributable to Fort Huachuca — including water use on and off the military base — was already causing harm to the river and its endangered wildlife in 2003. The FWS failed to consider the key findings of this report before it decided in 2014 to approve the base’s groundwater pumping for another decade.”
In 2010, the fort commissioned a classified study with GeoSystems Analysis Inc., which the suit states was not passed on to FWS for review in the 2014 BiOp. It found fort–attributable groundwater pumping was already causing harm to the San Pedro River by 2003 and simulated peak impacts to the baseflow of the river would occur in 2050.
Angela Camara, Fort Huachuca’s public affairs officer, responded to questions saying, “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on ongoing litigation.”
Fort conservation efforts
Fort Huachuca has engaged in water conservation projects and purchased conservation easements that have reduced consumption by 65% from 1995 to 2012, according to Steve Spangle, former FWS supervisor. In a letter of March 2014 to Col. Jack MacFarland, Spangle noted the on-fort projects of treated wastewater use for outdoor irrigation, rainwater harvesting, removal of an old waterline system and stormwater runoff collection for recharge have helped reduce groundwater usage.
Foretelling the future
Hydrologists have concurred continuous groundwater pumping from the aquifer will turn the San Pedro River’s perennial reaches within the federally protected San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area to intermittent or ephemeral and will end up dry. This would be detrimental to the purpose of the SPRNCA and its protected species of mammals, fish and plants.
Hydrologist Laurel Lacher stated in a 2011 report, “In general, the simulations predict that in the absence of any major water use changes in the basin, much of the San Pedro and Babocomari rivers will cease to have perennial baseflow over the next century due to widespread impacts of projected ground water pumping.”
USGS hydrologist Bruce Gungle and other USGS researchers noted in a 2017 report, “It should be obvious that a watershed perennially in deficit will likely never see an increase in natural water discharge to the river. Even if groundwater pumping were to stop today and the groundwater budget balance was positive for decades to come, the effects of the pumping over the past century would eventually capture surface flow from the river.”