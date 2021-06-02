SIERRA VISTA - The four people who survived the cut among the 22 individuals who applied for a spot on the City Council, have been identified and they bring with them varied backgrounds that include the military and the businessworld.
The four are Jessica Kunkel, Damon Malone, Kevin Weston and Mark Rodriguez.
Neither applicant could be reached for comment at the time of this writing, but at least two of the individuals already serve the city on two separate commissions. Kunkel is chair of the city's Parks and Recreation Commission and Malone is vice-chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to her Linkedin profile, Kunkel is a military instructor at Jacobs, Intelligence and Information Solutions in the city. Weston, meanwhile, is a retired Army colonel who is a garrison chaplain at Fort Huachuca.
Malone, who was an unsuccessful write-in candidate in last year's election when the City Council had two vacancies, did not respond to an email sent by the Herald/Review on Wednesday. But last year he told the newspaper that he was running for a council seat because he wanted to see a change and because the City Council lacked someone of "my demographic."
In his letter of intent provided to the city last year when he ran for City Council, Malone indicated he is a self-employed insurance agent.
There was no information about Rodriguez as of wednesday evening.
The Herald/Review requested the Sierra Vista City Clerk's office to release the letters of interest of the four applicants so that their backgrounds could be included in this article, but City Clerk Jill Adams declined, saying the letters were "still under the executive session umbrella."
The City Council went into executive session last week in order to shorten the list of 22 applicants. By law, anything discussed in an executive session is not public.
Adams said she would not release anything unless she had City Attorney Nathan Williams' approval. Williams is out of town this week.
Choosing an applicant for the City Council when a seat becomes vacant is like looking at a job applicant's resume, said Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller.
"What we do is we review the qualifications in their resume (included in their letter of interest)," Mueller said Wednesday. "It's just like a job resume."
The four applicants chosen will be interviewed on Monday and Tuesday by the City Council. Mueller said he hopes the panel can reach consensus on who they will appoint by Tuesday evening. If so, then the successful candidate will be voted on at Thursday's City Council meeting and appointed to the council.
Mueller said that in the "rare" occasion that council members can't reach consensus on who they'd like to appoint among their four applicants, then they have the option of either re-interviewing the four individuals, or, they can interview one of the other applicants who was not included in the pared-down list.
"We hope that we can make the decision on Tuesday," Mueller said.