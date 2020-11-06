WILLCOX — The finest young ropers, barrel racers and bronc busters will be on display this weekend.
Willcox will host the Arizona High School/Junior High School Rodeo Association rodeo on Nov. 7 - 8 at the Quail Park Arena. Entry is free.
Cowboys and cowgirls in 6th through 12th grades, from all corners of Arizona and a few from other states, will flood the area to participate in the nationally sanctioned high school and junior high rodeo organization.
Contestants and their families will be arriving as early as Thursday, November 6th to prepare for the competition. The rodeo action will begin Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with rough stock, team roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying.
Two arenas will be run both days to accommodate the large number of contestants. The stock contractor is V Heart Rodeo, a locally owned business.
Because of the generous sponsorship of businesses and friends in the Willcox area, the committee will award a total of 33 event buckles and four all-around awards.
There will be a 4D barrel race jackpot open to the public Friday evening. Books open at 3:30 p.m. and run at 5:30 p.m. Contact Crystal Magoffin at 520-507-4098 for more information.
About 30 min. after the AZHSRA on Saturday night, there will be an open goat tying with added money. Contact Carly Todd at 520-507-4726 for more information.
For any further questions contact Amy Sanborn at 480-244-8414.
Submitted by Jeanne Stratton