From left, Freeport-McMorRan's Rita Lloyd-Mills, Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay, New Crossroads Academy Principal Ben Reyna and Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge in the ambulance Freeport donated to New Crossroads Academy.

 Submitted

SIERRA VISTA — New Crossroads Academy, an online accommodation high school that started two years ago on East Foothills Drive, received a 1997 Ford F-350 ambulance donated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The vehicle will enable the school to bring connectivity, resources and support to the opportunity youth population of the county.

On hand to present the ambulance to Crossroads Academy Principal Ben Reyna were Freeport-McMoRan's Rita Lloyd-Mills, manager, Social Performance, Discontinued Operations and Processing Facilities; Robert Quintanar, manager, Resource Management, Copper Queen Branch; and Fernando Alday, chief environmental engineer, Copper Queen Branch

