From left, Freeport-McMorRan's Rita Lloyd-Mills, Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay, New Crossroads Academy Principal Ben Reyna and Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge in the ambulance Freeport donated to New Crossroads Academy.
SIERRA VISTA — New Crossroads Academy, an online accommodation high school that started two years ago on East Foothills Drive, received a 1997 Ford F-350 ambulance donated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The vehicle will enable the school to bring connectivity, resources and support to the opportunity youth population of the county.
On hand to present the ambulance to Crossroads Academy Principal Ben Reyna were Freeport-McMoRan's Rita Lloyd-Mills, manager, Social Performance, Discontinued Operations and Processing Facilities; Robert Quintanar, manager, Resource Management, Copper Queen Branch; and Fernando Alday, chief environmental engineer, Copper Queen Branch
Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge was present for the donation.
The group also discussed opportunities for school groups to connect with Lloyd-Mills and Quintanar to schedule guided educational field trips to the Copper Queen Branch.
The ambulance will be converted into a connected mobile learning lab capable of administering assessments to students in remote parts of Cochise County and other parts of Arizona. The lab will feature a stand-alone internet connection, multiple computer stations and a student pantry, which will stock food items, toiletries, sundries and other items freely available to students-in-need.
Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay said the mobile lab will be a powerful tool to help students earn their high school diplomas and valuable certifications to contribute to their communities and create opportunities for themselves and others.
"We are humbled and deeply appreciate this donation; it will help us serve and support our students in Cochise County," she said.
Submitted by Cochise County Superintendent of Schools
