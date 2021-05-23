HUACHUCA CITY — After years of operating as a group of volunteers in support of reading and literacy, Friends of Huachuca City Library will soon receive its 501(C)(3) status.
“This has been a goal for some time now, but COVID prevented us from holding our fundraising events to pay the application fee,” said Chuck Muscato, president of the Friends organization. “We received donations to pay the $275 application fee, and recently submitted the necessary paperwork for our nonprofit designation.”
During a book sale last Saturday, the Friends organization recognized six donors who made monetary contributions towards the application fee.
“We were able to pay the $275 because of their donations,” Muscato said. “When we knew we wanted to become a 501©(3), we put out a notice to the public for help with donations, and the community responded.”
Donors included Fred and Joy Banks, Gabriel and Kris O’Haver, Nancy Hildebrandt, Jeffrey Ferro and R. Lapp.
Becoming a nonprofit allows Friends to apply for grants for the library. It also means the organization can provide receipts to those who donate books and materials which are used used for tax deductions, Muscato said.
The Friends organization uses money raised through its book sales to fund several children’s projects sponsored by the Huachuca City Library. With the exception of December, book sales are held on the third Saturday of every month. The donated books are housed in a 40-foot-long area located north of the library, near the town’s community garden. The Friends organization also has a separate structure for children’s books.
“Children’s projects the library organizes include a summer reading program, a summer program called Summer Splash, the Halloween Creepy Crawly Candy Cruise and Polar Express at Christmas time,” said Linda Truelove, a Friends volunteer. “The library also provides backpacks and school supplies for kids when school starts in the fall. Friends of the Library supports all of the library’s activities for kids.”
Along with the monthly book sales, Friends is selling raffle tickets for gift baskets. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.They can be purchased from Friends members at the Huachuca City Senior Center every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July 17. The drawing will be at 2 p.m. after the July book sale.
“We have a total of six prizes, Muscato said.
For information about acquiring raffle tickets, contact Muscato at 520-508-8990.