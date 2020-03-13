A special feature at the San Pedro House is our Dedicated Walkway located on the west side of the House and extending from the flagpole to the amphitheater.
We have placed several complementary bricks in the sidewalk for those who have had a significant impact in supporting our goal to protect our beautiful Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA). Those who have been so honored are:
Special friends who were especially important in the establishment of the conservation area;
Original Board members of the Friends of the San Pedro River;
Volunteers who have contributed over 2,000 hours of service;
People or businesses that have made donations to the Friends;
And last but definitely not least: Constant Vaughn Hopkins who not only was a member and a volunteer with the Friends, she also was a major benefactor. Connie loved the river, and though she was a world traveler, she always came back to the San Pedro. She was so concerned about the future of the river that she bequeathed a portion of her estate to the Friends to ensure our continuing efforts to protect this gem. Stop by and see if any of your friends and neighbors are commemorated there.
The Friends of the San Pedro River offer the public the opportunity to have their name, a business name or the name of a friend or loved one engraved on one of the bricks.
Adding a brick to this Walkway is an easy way for you to permanently honor friends, family members, loved ones and other special people while also supporting your public lands. It is a wonderful way to say “thank you” to someone who loved the outdoors, perhaps a friend who has moved away or a neighbor who has helped you out in a time of need.
The bricks are offered in 3 different categories;
10” X 10” with up to 6 lines of 15 characters each for $200.
10” X 15” with up to 6 lines of 15 characters each for $400.
10” X 15” with up to 6 lines of 15 characters each plus a 4” X 4” graphic for $600.
The amount given for the commemorative brick is considered a contribution and is tax deductible. The proceeds of this endeavor will be used to support the SPRNCA. Commemorative brick applications are available at the San Pedro House Bookstore, our office and from our website.
Please visit the San Pedro House area to see the beautiful walkway as well as all the other wonderful attractions available there. Take a walk to the river, stroll the trails around the San Pedro House, check out our xeric landscape, our water-harvesting display, our new butterfly gardens and the small reflecting pond. Volunteer gardeners maintain our surrounding grounds beautifully. Plan to have a picnic lunch in one of our ramadas or admire one of the largest Fremont Cottonwoods in Arizona.
If you have an Arizona fishing license, you could walk to the Green Kingfisher Pond and try your luck. Sit in the shade of the ramada and watch the lesser goldfinch, sparrows, doves, curved-bill thrasher, Gila woodpeckers, etc. at the feeders. Bring your dog for a walk or ride your horse or bicycle. You can even browse around our book store/gift shop, which includes some replicas from archaeological “digs” nearby. We have something for everyone.
The Friends of the San Pedro River can be reached at fspr@sanpedroriver.org or FSPR, 9800 E Highway 90, Sierra Vista, AZ. 85635. See our website at www.sanpedroriver.org for our schedule of events. Like us on Facebook!