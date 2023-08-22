library 1

Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library Bookstore Treasurer Carol Moir collates loose books Tuesday in the Sierra Vista store. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary in September.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — After a half century of providing more than $1 million upgrading the Sierra Vista Library in every possible way, Friends of the Library is ready to throw one heck of an anniversary bash Sept. 9.

And what a party they’ll have, as the nonprofit corporation celebrates 50 years of giving back to a community that began in April 1973 when a passionate group of women stepped up to get a library up and running.

Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library is celebrating 50 years and having an open house in the bookstore on Saturday, Sept. 9.
FOL Bookstore patron Rosemarie Lee peruses the establishment’s voluminous amount of literary offerings Tuesday.

