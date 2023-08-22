SIERRA VISTA — After a half century of providing more than $1 million upgrading the Sierra Vista Library in every possible way, Friends of the Library is ready to throw one heck of an anniversary bash Sept. 9.
And what a party they’ll have, as the nonprofit corporation celebrates 50 years of giving back to a community that began in April 1973 when a passionate group of women stepped up to get a library up and running.
And boy, did they succeed beyond their wildest hopes and dreams.
From volunteering their time cataloging material and reading to children in a part-time library at a building on Sherbundy Street that is no longer standing to selling donated books at tailgating events from fire trucks, FOL volunteers helped elevate a community consciousness to raise money to support a full-time library.
“The original goal was to raise money to support the library by increasing our presence throughout Sierra Vista,” said Margery Brzozowski, who has been FOL’s bookstore manager for 12 years. “Over the years, we kept selling books, more books and more books. It’s amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
And thanks to its bookstore in the Cochise Plaza on East Fry Boulevard that opened five years ago, the organization is still bringing a hefty income stream to support the library.
“We have such a generous community and diverse collection of readers that their support has enabled us over decades to add so many improvements to our library,” said Brzozowski. "We’ve easily raised over $1 million since we started. It’s been a tremendous outlay of community support.”
While some of improvements to the library over the years went into purchasing shelving, map cases, movie licenses and an e-book expansion, there have been many high-ticket items that never would have been possible without community support.
Items like an audio visual system in the Mona Bishop and library conference rooms that cost more than $30,000, along with two automated checkout systems, computers and a disc-reconditioning machine were purchased for $49,000.
New carpets, floor tiling, furniture, the library’s Outdoor Discovery Gardens and The Mall at Sierra Vista Novel Branch Kiosk ran more than $35,000.
“We also give donations to other Friends libraries throughout Cochise County, and we’re always supporting any type of literary program we can,” said Brzozowski. “Before our bookstore moved to Fry Boulevard, it was by the city library and really only drew the bulk of the library crowd. But our presence now in the middle of Sierra Vista has been a big plus for us and the community.”
Not bad for an organization of just two paid employees and more than 50 volunteers.
“We currently give $42,000 annually beyond the city’s budget," said FOL treasurer Carol Moir. “Our budgeted income is approximately $120,000 per year now with income derived from memberships, donations, but primarily from book sales.”
And for that reason, Moir and Brzozowski said FOL’s 50th anniversary party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 is for giving back to a community that has given so much to its library. There will be give-away prizes, raffles and special collections of old romance books, DVDs and travel brochures for sale.
“This is our way of thanking this community for how much it has given for over 50 years,” said Brzozowski. “We live among wonderful, generous people, and we couldn’t be happier more thankful for how they’ve contributed to our library."
