SIERRA VISTA — Construction of a long-sought project creating a pedestrian-friendly environment to bolster revitalization efforts in Sierra Vista’s historic West End will begin along Fry Boulevard and North Garden Avenue on Monday, July 19.
The Fry Boulevard and Garden Avenue Improvement Project will bring major changes to the commercial corridor along Fry Boulevard between North Garden Avenue and Carmichael Avenue, and along North Garden Avenue between Fry Boulevard and Whitton Street. Two-way traffic and access to all businesses will be maintained throughout the project. However, left-hand turns from Fry Boulevard will be closed and traffic will be limited to right-in and right-out access until new curbing is installed.
Beginning Monday, July 19, one lane will be closed in each direction on Fry Boulevard between Garden and Carmichael avenues. Work will take place on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. The project is being completed by KE&G Construction and is expected to wrap up in late December or early January.
Residents are encouraged to continue patronizing businesses in the project area throughout construction. Commuters traveling through the area should expect some delays and are advised to use an alternate route when possible.
The project delivers on the longtime community priority to create a downtown in Sierra Vista that provides a safe, walkable environment where people can shop, dine and enjoy entertainment. This was a key priority identified by the public in the city’s 10-year general plan public input process and the design of the project itself has been shaped by input provided at two open houses held in late 2019 and early 2020, with about 100 people attending each one.
The project will make Fry Boulevard function as an efficient three-lane roadway with additional right-turn lanes where they are required. This will shorten crosswalk lengths, increase pedestrian safety and help attract businesses suited for a downtown entertainment district.
Improvements will include wide sidewalks and shared-used paths, new energy-efficient LED lighting for motorists and pedestrians, light pole accent banners, landscaping and irrigation, stormwater management, signal changes, driveway improvements, street furnishings, sites dedicated to future artwork and interpretive elements, curbs and gutters and ADA improvements.
Construction will require short-term closures of the intersections along Fry Boulevard at Garden Avenue, North Avenue and Carmichael Avenue. Intersections will remain open as much as possible and will be closed only when work is occurring across an intersection.
Weekly project updates will be provided on the city’s website at SierraVistaAZ.gov/FryForward, shared on the “City of Sierra Vista” Facebook page and published in its weekly email newsletter.
Drivers traveling through the project area are urged to use additional caution and obey all traffic control signs. For information, contact the city of Sierra Vista Public Works Department at 520-458-5775 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Submitted by city of Sierra Vista