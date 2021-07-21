SIERRA VISTA — Anyone who frequents Fry Boulevard will see a marked difference by the end of this year with less road and more beauty and space on both sides of the street, city officials said.
The first phase of the West End revitalization was launched earlier this week when work began on Fry Boulevard between North Garden and Carmichael avenues. The project, which should be completed by December, will be the first step in converting Fry and the entire West End into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly downtown that would attract more shops, eateries and art-related entertainment venues.
The goal of the project, said Sierra Vista Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough, has always been “How do we create a better downtown for Sierra Vista?”
“The project has been decades in the making,” Yarbrough said in a recent interview.
The city hired a design team that created story boards showing what the new West End would look like once the project was done. The public was invited to see the proposed designs during two open house sessions in 2019 and 2020 and people voted on their favorite concepts. Based on those votes and recommendations from city staff, the West End will become an inviting area where people will want to hang out for shopping and entertainment, city officials said.
In this first phase, Fry Boulevard will be narrowed to three lanes, Yarbrough said. That’s one lane each way and a center lane. Yarbrough said several studies done for the city have shown that Fry Boulevard was initially built to handle more traffic than it actually does, so narrowing it down will not have an adverse affect on daily traffic flow.
“Most people use the bypass or Buffalo Solider Trail to get to and from work,” Yarbrough said.
Traffic studies and concept plans done by the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2014 showed that in order to create a vibrant downtown, the environment had to be changed.
“The theory was you need to change the environment in order to bring in the type of business and create the environment you want to see,” Yarbrough said. “If you want to bring in businesses and make a walkable and bikeable area, you have to create that. You can’t expect the businesses to come in and then create the environment behind it.
“This was based on a lot of research across the country. How did other communities revitalize their hometowns, and there are other examples in other places where this has worked.”
So what else will happen?
Aside from narrowing the road, the city plans to add sidewalks and multiuse paths on both sides of Fry. More parking areas will be created and there will be “a lot of landscaping areas where people will want to spend time,” Yarbrough said. There will be benches and lighting.
“It will change the whole look and feel of Fry Boulevard,” Yarbrough said.
She said the first phase of the massive project had been in development for “a number of years” because of funding. When the city finally was able to secure about $2.5 million for the first phase of the makeover, the project was put out to bid.
“Once we had enough money we started moving forward,” Yarbrough said. “We went out for design in 2018. We had two open houses in 2019 and 2020 and 100 people came to each. We incorporated a design that incorporated two ideas. That was a year-and-a-half-long process. That wrapped up this spring.”
In May the city put the project out for bids. There was disappointment when the bids came back too high at about $3.2 million.
“We said, ‘We can’t do this,’” Yarbrough recalled. “We decided to change the bid. We trimmed the project down to just the infrastructure. We said, “What do we need to do to change the look?’”
She said several portions of the revamp were “pulled out,” such as some of the landscaping, some of the bench locations and some of the artistic features. She said staff figured they could add those features at a different time or “in a different way.”
They put the project out to bid again, that process taking another month.
“When the bids came back we were absolutely thrilled,” Yarbrough said. “They came back within budget and we were able to add back some of the things that we had pulled out. So now the entire project is moving forward, except for one sign feature.”
She expects the first phase of the revitalization will be done by mid-December.
Once this portion is done, the city will embark on the redesign of Fry between Carmichael and Seventh Street, Yarbrough said.
The city also set aside $30,000 in the budget to fix drainage issues on a now-vacant parcel on Fry and Fab Avenue that the municipality purchased last year and that Yarbrough said will serve as an area where additional parking will accommodate the new businesses and entertainment venues the city hopes to bring in.
She said there is a possibility that a small park could be built in that area or a space for small events.
“We’ll have two concepts to share with the public,” she said.
“One will focus more on green space. The other will focus on a hybrid of green space and business space. We’ll ask the community what they want to see. The parking will be to accommodate the Fry Boulevard revitalization.
“Stormwater drainage improvements was the first reason to buy the property,” Yarbrough added. “The second reason was parking for the area.”
She said regardless of which plan the public chooses, parking will be a central feature.
Meanwhile, one longtime Fry Boulevard merchant was worried at first that construction would prevent her customers from getting to her popular restaurant. But she changed her tune once her patrons figured out how to get in and out of the Landmark Cafe.
“We were packed today,” said Landmark owner Pamela Anderson on Wednesday. “Customers have asked what’s going on and when we explained to them that the city is working on creating a downtown to attract more shops and businesses, they got excited.”
Anderson, who has owned the restaurant for 31 years, said she believes the improvements will attract more businesses and entertainment to the area.
Yarbrough said she’s looking forward to the changes also.
“It’s just so exiting to see it happening.” she said. “This project is a long time in the making with many people involved.”