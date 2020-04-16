SIERRA VISTA — Phase two of the Fry Cemetery restoration project is nearly complete, which puts the Historical Society one step closer to opening the historic site up to the public.
Marty Jones, co-chair for the Fry Cemetery restoration project, said the iron fencing around the plot is nearly complete as crews were working on painting the fence on Thursday. Though the restoration is almost ready, Jones isn't setting a timetable for is completion. "It's a project in process all the time," he said. "Once the gate is up, we will open it to the public."
Until then community members are welcome to drive by the property to see the progress that has been made to the 100-year-old cemetery.
Roughly 20 panels of iron fencing were placed around the cemetery. Jones said the Historical Society is accepting sponsorships of the panels to give community members and businesses a chance to be a part of the project. Each panel costs $400 and those who are interested should contact Tim Doyle at (520) 227-2241, Marta Messmer at (520) 249-5419 or Marty Jones at (520) 249-1079.
"It's very important to the city and the historical society that the citizens of Sierra Vista are involved," Jones said.
He added there will be a plate made and put on the fence will all the name of community members and business who made a donation for the panels. Sponsorships of the panels are a tax write off and Jones said they will provide the paperwork needed to complete the write off.
The City of Sierra Vista will post hours when the cemetery will be open.
The first phase was completed in November and consisted of identifying and marking the greaves. The phase was capped off with a rededication ceremony last year.