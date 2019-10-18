The Fry Fire District deployed their new type 3 engine to Yucca Valley California on Oct. 9 to reinforce fire personnel during the peak of their fire season.
The four crew members assigned to the engine are: Kaleb Mauzy, Adam Short, James Wallace, and Michael Bocook. The State of California has ordered additional resources in advance of anticipated wind events and extreme fire risk.
Fire danger is high due to low relative humidity and Santa Ana winds, which can easily exceed 40 mph. The Fry Fire crew is currently stationed at the Black Rock Interagency Fire Center near the Joshua Tree National Park. They are assigned to Initial Attack and working with the Bureau of Land Management, providing fire protection to the Joshua Tree National Park and Southern Desert District.
Submitted by Fry Fire District