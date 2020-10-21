SIERRA VISTA — The City of Sierra Vista and Sierra Vista Historical Society will open the Fry Pioneer Cemetery to the public on Monday, Nov. 2, after completion of a project to improve and preserve the historic site.
The opening will take place in conjunction with Fr. Greg Adolf’s annual blessing of the cemetery on All Souls’ Day. The blessing will be held at 5 p.m. at the cemetery and will be accompanied by a small choir from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard. Community members are welcome to attend the blessing while maintaining a safe social distance or to visit anytime during regular operating hours.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Sierra Vista Historical Society President Tim Doyle says.
The project was decades in the making and took off two years ago when the City acquired two vacant lots adjacent to the Fry family burial plot in late 2018, in partnership with the Sierra Vista Historical Society and Pioneer Title. This enabled the historical society and many dedicated volunteers to mark about 200 unmarked graves located adjacent to the family plot. With support from Butterfly Gardens Inc. they also established a memorial garden honoring infants that were laid to rest there.
Gabion walls and iron fencing were also constructed around the perimeter of the cemetery. The Sierra Vista Historical Society recently received a grant from Arizona Humanities to fund the production and installation of a service gate, which is the last piece needed to secure the cemetery. Custom Iron Arts will install the gate by the end of the week. Funding for the grant was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“During the blessing last year, we said that we hoped to have the cemetery open by this time in 2020,” says Marta Messmer, co-chairperson of the Fry Pioneer Cemetery Restoration Committee. “Despite obstacles presented by COVID-19, we are happy to announce that we’ve met that goal.
The Fry Pioneer Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and garnered a 2020 Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Award through the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office and the Arizona Preservation Foundation.
If you go
Starting Monday, Nov. 2, the Fry Pioneer Cemetery will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The cemetery is located at 112 N. 7th Street, about one block north of Fry Boulevard.
Patrons are welcome to schedule visits to the cemetery outside of normal operating hours by calling the Henry F. Hauser Museum at (520) 439-2306.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista